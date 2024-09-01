This was my first time sailing Crystal, and I truly enjoyed everything - from the outstanding food and great entertainment to the gorgeous suite I was in. Crystal truly cares about the little details - afternoon tea, canapes, remembering my name, and nothing but the most warm, welcoming crew. I really enjoyed breakfast in bed most mornings, and each dining option was better than the next. As a big ...
Having done 15 cruises on the "old" Crystal I was really looking forward to sailing with them again (having switched by necessity to Silversea and Seabourn in the interim). Finally boarding Crystal Symphony for two back to back cruises, my expectations were immediately confirmed, this is still Crystal, only better!!! The food was truly outstanding, the service superb, the whole experience ...
This was our 40th cruise and we were very excited to give Crystal a try. We just came off a 13 day Celebrity Ascent cruise ending in Barcelona. We took advantage of the suite move up offer on Crystal and booked a B2B ending in Venice.
The good:
The sapphire veranda suite was just as promised and located near the guest laundry facilities which was a real plus.
Our butler and room ...
tl;dr: Awesome experience on the Crystal Symphony, we'll never do it again, probably.
We've never been on a cruise before and never though we'd go on one, but our parents invited us on the Crystal Symphony's two week Barcelona-Barcelona cruise. We enjoyed the cruise much better than we expected - our cabin was very comfortable, the food was great (and always available), the overall shipboard ...
Lisbon to Barcelona October 7-14, 2024 Crystal Symphony
Crystal has a moniker in its advertising “Exceptional at Sea”.
Exceptional at Sea would have been to notify me of the water leak situation, move my belongings to a “like kind” suite and have everything organized when I returned from my Crystal Cruise excursion. I came back from my excursion, entered my suite to a “blower” with no note ...
Don't be misled! Crystal at one time enjoyed an outstanding reputation, but they no longer deserve it. Why?
1. The staff are not customer-focused and/or lack training. Some examples of their statements: from the Asst Maitre d'hotel: "if you want ginger after dinner, take another cruise"; Front Desk, Excursions: "we won't help you arrange for a taxi to or from a museum--that's your ...
New Crystal even better than Old Crystal. We prefer Classic cabins to the 2018 and 23 Renos. Closets have plenty of room.
Cuisine best on the ocean and we have tried them all. New items on Waterside menu most every night. Service outstanding with many staff and crew returning after hiatus. We are booked again for several cruises in 25 and 26.
We love the pool and temp was always 82 degrees ...
We just got home yesterday and I can’t wait to sail with Crystal again. From the moment we boarded until we sadly had to leave we had a fantastic time! The ship is beautiful and in no way shows its age. Every staff member we met went above and beyond to make us feel welcomed. There were less than 400 guests so I think there was more staff to meet our every need. We had an Aquamarine Stateroom ...
This was our first cruise on new Crystal with our last cruise on “old” Crystal nearly 10 years ago. Granted our memory may have dimmed but we felt this cruise was as wonderful as the old ones, maybe even a touch nicer. The staff are as professional and friendly as they ever were. We were always greeted by everyone of the staff, whether customer facing ones or not, by a smile and a greeting. We ...
The Crystal experience was special. Only issue was my “single” room was located above the performance lounge. So afternoon rehearsal and the evening show could be heard in my room. I guess that’s why they were turned into single rooms….
Service was of the highest quality, food was the best I have ever had. On a cruise ship. The excursions, while pricey, were well planned and executed. ...