Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Crystal Symphony

We just got home yesterday and I can’t wait to sail with Crystal again. From the moment we boarded until we sadly had to leave we had a fantastic time! The ship is beautiful and in no way shows its age. Every staff member we met went above and beyond to make us feel welcomed. There were less than 400 guests so I think there was more staff to meet our every need. We had an Aquamarine Stateroom ...