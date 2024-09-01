The cake that the ship presented me with on my birthday
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
27 reviews
Featured Review
As close to perfect (for us.)
"Crew embodies the perfect blend of efficiency with playfulness and a wonderful sense of humor.The food is as close to perfect we have experienced...."
docntx avatar

docntx

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 27 Crystal Symphony Cruise Reviews

Great first sailing with Crystal

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
ArielleSimone
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my first time sailing Crystal, and I truly enjoyed everything - from the outstanding food and great entertainment to the gorgeous suite I was in. Crystal truly cares about the little details - afternoon tea, canapes, remembering my name, and nothing but the most warm, welcoming crew. I really enjoyed breakfast in bed most mornings, and each dining option was better than the next. As a big ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear ArielleSimone, Thank you for your lovely review of Crystal Symphony and welcome to Crystal! It is exceptional to hear how you enjoyed our stellar cuisine, entertainment, suite,...

Sail Date: November 2024

Welcome back

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
Jay oh
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having done 15 cruises on the "old" Crystal I was really looking forward to sailing with them again (having switched by necessity to Silversea and Seabourn in the interim). Finally boarding Crystal Symphony for two back to back cruises, my expectations were immediately confirmed, this is still Crystal, only better!!! The food was truly outstanding, the service superb, the whole experience ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Jay oh, Welcome back to Crystal and thank you for your review of Crystal Symphony. We are delighted to hear you enjoyed our cuisine, afternoon tea, sail away atmosphere, Casino de...

Sail Date: November 2024

Being "Crystallized" wasn't what we thought.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
pathdoc
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

This was our 40th cruise and we were very excited to give Crystal a try. We just came off a 13 day Celebrity Ascent cruise ending in Barcelona. We took advantage of the suite move up offer on Crystal and booked a B2B ending in Venice. The good: The sapphire veranda suite was just as promised and located near the guest laundry facilities which was a real plus. Our butler and room ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear pathdoc, Thank you for your honest review of your recent sailing aboard Crystal Symphony. It is lovely to hear how you enjoyed our sapphire veranda suite, the amenities, our exceptional...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Awesome ship to be on

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
LovedItButNeverAgain
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

tl;dr: Awesome experience on the Crystal Symphony, we'll never do it again, probably. We've never been on a cruise before and never though we'd go on one, but our parents invited us on the Crystal Symphony's two week Barcelona-Barcelona cruise. We enjoyed the cruise much better than we expected - our cabin was very comfortable, the food was great (and always available), the overall shipboard ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear LovedItButNeverAgain,​ ​ Thank you for the sincere review of your time aboard Crystal Symphony. It is lovely to learn how you enjoyed the suite, dining, embarkation, and atmosphere...

Sail Date: October 2024

NOT exceptional at sea...find another cruise line

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
Finaldestination
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Lisbon to Barcelona October 7-14, 2024 Crystal Symphony Crystal has a moniker in its advertising “Exceptional at Sea”. Exceptional at Sea would have been to notify me of the water leak situation, move my belongings to a “like kind” suite and have everything organized when I returned from my Crystal Cruise excursion. I came back from my excursion, entered my suite to a “blower” with no note ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Finaldestination, Thank you for your honest feedback from your recent sailing aboard Crystal Symphony. We sincerely apologize that your recent voyage did not meet your expectations. We...

Sail Date: October 2024

"Phony Crystal"

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
rxlaw2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Don't be misled! Crystal at one time enjoyed an outstanding reputation, but they no longer deserve it. Why? 1. The staff are not customer-focused and/or lack training. Some examples of their statements: from the Asst Maitre d'hotel: "if you want ginger after dinner, take another cruise"; Front Desk, Excursions: "we won't help you arrange for a taxi to or from a museum--that's your ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear rxlaw2, Thank you for your honest review of your time aboard Crystal Symphony. We apologize that your experience did not meet your expectations. While many of these points provided are...

Sail Date: September 2024

Never Better

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
Whipsnade
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

New Crystal even better than Old Crystal. We prefer Classic cabins to the 2018 and 23 Renos. Closets have plenty of room. Cuisine best on the ocean and we have tried them all. New items on Waterside menu most every night. Service outstanding with many staff and crew returning after hiatus. We are booked again for several cruises in 25 and 26. We love the pool and temp was always 82 degrees ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Whipsnade, ​ ​ Thank you for your thoughtful review of your voyage aboard Crystal Symphony and welcome back! It is exceptional to hear of your time and how you enjoyed our suite,...

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Exceptional!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
simigirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just got home yesterday and I can’t wait to sail with Crystal again. From the moment we boarded until we sadly had to leave we had a fantastic time! The ship is beautiful and in no way shows its age. Every staff member we met went above and beyond to make us feel welcomed. There were less than 400 guests so I think there was more staff to meet our every need. We had an Aquamarine Stateroom ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear simigirl, ​ ​ Thank you for your lovely review of Crystal Symphony and for sailing with us! It is wonderful to hear how you enjoyed everything about your voyage from the moment you...

Sail Date: September 2024

So happy to be back on Crystal!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
ScarlettMick
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise on new Crystal with our last cruise on “old” Crystal nearly 10 years ago. Granted our memory may have dimmed but we felt this cruise was as wonderful as the old ones, maybe even a touch nicer. The staff are as professional and friendly as they ever were. We were always greeted by everyone of the staff, whether customer facing ones or not, by a smile and a greeting. We ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear ScarlettMick,​ ​ Thank you for your exceptional review of Crystal Symphony, and welcome back! It is lovely to hear how, after ten years, Crystal's magic continues to shine. From our...

Sail Date: September 2024

Only one issue

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Crystal Symphony

User Avatar
KWagner52
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The Crystal experience was special. Only issue was my “single” room was located above the performance lounge. So afternoon rehearsal and the evening show could be heard in my room. I guess that’s why they were turned into single rooms…. Service was of the highest quality, food was the best I have ever had. On a cruise ship. The excursions, while pricey, were well planned and executed. ...
Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear, KWagner52​ ​ Thank you for your review and for sailing on Crystal Symphony. We are so pleased to hear of this special voyage and how you enjoyed our dining, Crystal Destinations, and...

Sail Date: September 2024

