Crystal's crew performance & service was absolutely outstanding as usual. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for some of the off-base decisions of Senior Management, which produced a less than wonderful cruise experience. Christmas music had already been playing exclusively throughout the ship for 2 weeks before we boarded & it continued uninterrupted throughout our 14 day voyage. Same songs ...
Crystal is back. 80% staff has returned all appear happy and very pleasant to be around. No hesitation to book another trip. I only gave a 4 star to boarding since no escort to room . my first impression was they have cut back but that was a minor change and the rest of cruise was excellent. I had organized a family of 12 and most first timers who all became crystallized.We had no children so ...
First Crystal Cruise, and it was absolutely wonderful and worth every penny. The ship is beautiful, but it’s the staff and customer service that made it spectacular. Staff are constantly looking around at passengers seeing if they needed anything, and unlike other cruises where we saw the staff sometimes stressed, we never saw it on this ship maybe because there were many of them to cover the ...
We are experienced Crystal cruisers and this was our second cruise on ‘new’ Crystal. We understand that our impressions may vary from those of others….Here goes.
Embarkation began at noon and had both an in terminal and on board component. It was easy and quick..followed by lunch in Waterside..a lovely way to begin your cruise.
We loved our renovated Sapphire suite wishing only for a phone ...
While the ship was lovely and the staff very nice I did have some issues. Our veranda stateroom did not have a coffee maker…hair dryer and the tablet did not have a cord. Our butler, while very nice Was only around in the afternoon.
The televisions would turn on and off while using the remote. One would come on in the middle of the night.
The excursions were very mediocre. ...
We had been on a Crystal cruise prior to their changing ownership and I can confidently say that they haven't missed a step.
The service is still top-notch, all of the crew were warm and inviting and really made you feel at home. So many of them knew our names by mid-cruise, I don't know how they have the memory for it.
The food was outstanding as well, certainly the best of any cruise ...
We have sailed with Silversea exclusively since 2019 and overall have been satisfied with the line. However, we just completed our first voyage on Crystal—Alaska itinerary from Vancouver to Vancouver—and have to admit we are now “Crystal”lized! Here is why (please excuse the long post)…
Ship & Accommodations
The Crystal Serenity is gorgeous! Common areas are beautifully-lit and spacious, ...
Thoughts after eight days on Crystal Serenity San Diego to Vancouver.
The boarding in San Diego was seamless. We drove directly onto the pier and everyone was a 10+ as we worked our way onto the ship. We had lunch and when we completed lunch our room was available, our luggage was on the bed and everything was in spotless condition.
Food: Every aspect of our dining experience was excellent. ...
We are experienced cruisers, taking an average of 3 cruises a year, mostly on Seabourn and Regent. With my husband’s Birthday and our 50th Wedding Anniversary coming up, my husband decided he would like to celebrate both going through the Panama Canal – a bucket list destination for him. Crystal had the right itinerary on the right date, so although we hadn’t sailed with them for 7 years and they ...
Hello fellow cruise critic Crystal cruisers. We just completed our Miami to San Diego cruise aboard Serenity. We have been very active cruisers since COVID and the bankruptcy with multiple cruises on Regent, Seabourn, Silversea and one on Explora I. This was our first break to schedule a new Crystal cruise and in short – we are happy we did.
Embarkation from Miami Terminal E was quick and ...