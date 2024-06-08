Photo Credit: Rick505
Crystal Serenity in Reykjavik harbor.
Photo Credit: brescan
Featured Review
Romantic Cruise For Golden Couple
"Lohe, our housekeeper was excellent.There was excellent lamb,a super turkey club sandwich, the best crème brûlée, fab ice cream , dried ginger...."Read More
I adore you avatar

I adore you

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Surprisingly disappointing. More misses than hits.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
eatoutjoe
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Crystal's crew performance & service was absolutely outstanding as usual. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for some of the off-base decisions of Senior Management, which produced a less than wonderful cruise experience. Christmas music had already been playing exclusively throughout the ship for 2 weeks before we boarded & it continued uninterrupted throughout our 14 day voyage. Same songs ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear eatoutjoe,​ ​ Thank you for your constructive feedback regarding your recent sailing aboard Crystal Serenity. It is pleasant to hear that you continue to enjoy our service and cuisine...

Sail Date: December 2024

Crystal is Back

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
docpetey
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Crystal is back. 80% staff has returned all appear happy and very pleasant to be around. No hesitation to book another trip. I only gave a 4 star to boarding since no escort to room . my first impression was they have cut back but that was a minor change and the rest of cruise was excellent. I had organized a family of 12 and most first timers who all became crystallized.We had no children so ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear docpetey, ​ It is exceptional to hear that you, and your family of twelve, enjoyed your time aboard Crystal Serenity. We are delighted you were all able to experience our wonderful...

Sail Date: December 2024

First Crystal Cruise - Icing on the cake!

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
Joanzzzz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First Crystal Cruise, and it was absolutely wonderful and worth every penny. The ship is beautiful, but it’s the staff and customer service that made it spectacular. Staff are constantly looking around at passengers seeing if they needed anything, and unlike other cruises where we saw the staff sometimes stressed, we never saw it on this ship maybe because there were many of them to cover the ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Joannzzzz,​ ​ Thank you for your lovely review of your first time aboard Crystal Serenity. It is wonderful to hear how you enjoyed our service, embarkation, dining, suite,...

Sail Date: September 2024

Serenity, LA to NYC

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
PaulaJK
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We are experienced Crystal cruisers and this was our second cruise on ‘new’ Crystal. We understand that our impressions may vary from those of others….Here goes. Embarkation began at noon and had both an in terminal and on board component. It was easy and quick..followed by lunch in Waterside..a lovely way to begin your cruise. We loved our renovated Sapphire suite wishing only for a phone ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear PaulaJK,​ ​ Welcome back, thank you for taking the time to write your thoughtful feedback from your recent sailing on Crystal Serenity. It is lovely to hear how once you stepped...

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Crystal Alaska

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
ravel
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

While the ship was lovely and the staff very nice I did have some issues. Our veranda stateroom did not have a coffee maker…hair dryer and the tablet did not have a cord. Our butler, while very nice Was only around in the afternoon. The televisions would turn on and off while using the remote. One would come on in the middle of the night. The excursions were very mediocre. ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear ravel, Thank you for providing your honest review of your recent sailing on Crystal Serenity. We are pleased to read how you enjoyed multiple aspects of your sailing from the ship...

Sail Date: August 2024

Crystal is BACK!

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
Blowfish64
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We had been on a Crystal cruise prior to their changing ownership and I can confidently say that they haven't missed a step. The service is still top-notch, all of the crew were warm and inviting and really made you feel at home. So many of them knew our names by mid-cruise, I don't know how they have the memory for it. The food was outstanding as well, certainly the best of any cruise ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Blowfish64,​ Thank you for your lovely review and welcome back to Crystal! We are delighted to hear how you connected with our exceptional crew members and enjoyed our wonderful dining...

Sail Date: July 2024

Crystal Serenity - Alaska - July 2-9, 2024

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
Crystal Serenity
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with Silversea exclusively since 2019 and overall have been satisfied with the line. However, we just completed our first voyage on Crystal—Alaska itinerary from Vancouver to Vancouver—and have to admit we are now “Crystal”lized! Here is why (please excuse the long post)… Ship & Accommodations The Crystal Serenity is gorgeous! Common areas are beautifully-lit and spacious, ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear Kerry-Lynn, ​ ​ Thank you for your review and welcome to Crystal! We appreciate you sharing your review, to both Cruise Critic and Tripadvisor, about your marvelous time aboard Crystal...

Sail Date: July 2024

Lovely eight fays

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
occasional cruising
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Thoughts after eight days on Crystal Serenity San Diego to Vancouver. The boarding in San Diego was seamless. We drove directly onto the pier and everyone was a 10+ as we worked our way onto the ship. We had lunch and when we completed lunch our room was available, our luggage was on the bed and everything was in spotless condition. Food: Every aspect of our dining experience was excellent. ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear occasional cruising, ​ ​ Welcome back and thank you for sailing with us on Crystal Serenity! We are very pleased to hear how you enjoyed our embarkation, dining, specialty restaurants,...

Sail Date: June 2024

Severe teething troubles with admin

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
PC51
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are experienced cruisers, taking an average of 3 cruises a year, mostly on Seabourn and Regent. With my husband’s Birthday and our 50th Wedding Anniversary coming up, my husband decided he would like to celebrate both going through the Panama Canal – a bucket list destination for him. Crystal had the right itinerary on the right date, so although we hadn’t sailed with them for 7 years and they ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear PC51, Thank you for your review of your sailing aboard Crystal Serenity through the Panama Canal, and welcome back! We are truly grateful that we were able to share these momentous...

Sail Date: June 2024

Crystal is Back - great cruise

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Crystal Serenity

User Avatar
PaulMCO
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Hello fellow cruise critic Crystal cruisers. We just completed our Miami to San Diego cruise aboard Serenity. We have been very active cruisers since COVID and the bankruptcy with multiple cruises on Regent, Seabourn, Silversea and one on Explora I. This was our first break to schedule a new Crystal cruise and in short – we are happy we did. Embarkation from Miami Terminal E was quick and ...
Read More

Response from SarahG, Crystal

Dear PaulMCO, ​ ​ Thank you for your sincere and detail-oriented review of your recent sailing aboard Crystal Serenity. It is excellent to hear how you enjoyed our embarkation, dining,...

Sail Date: June 2024

Traveled with disabled person

