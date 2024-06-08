Review for a Alaska Cruise on Crystal Serenity

While the ship was lovely and the staff very nice I did have some issues. Our veranda stateroom did not have a coffee maker…hair dryer and the tablet did not have a cord. Our butler, while very nice Was only around in the afternoon. The televisions would turn on and off while using the remote. One would come on in the middle of the night. The excursions were very mediocre. ...