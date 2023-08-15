Theater and Nightlife on Crystal Serenity

Crystal Serenity is not one of those luxury ships that goes to bed early each night. Instead, you’ll find a vibrant selection of activities and entertainment that feels fun. You never know what you’ll get. On our sailing, we caught a Billy Joel production featuring the one-time star of Broadway’s “My Life” and a team of singers and dancers. Another night, we had fun with a deadpan comedian who masterfully poked fun at the travel agents, writers and CEOs onboard. A third show featured a tribute to musical legends. In between, there were dance parties and, well, more dance parties.

Production shows take place in the Galaxy Lounge, which ostensibly is the ship’s main theater. This large venue has plenty of seating and lots of room between rows and seats. You’ll find couches, chairs and banquettes, along with tables galore to hold your drinks.

One of the things that just works on Crystal Serenity is that it doesn’t limit the entertainment to just the theater – live music and entertainment happen all over the ship.

The Stardust Club is the other spot where you can catch production shows onboard, on select nights, either before or after dinner. It’s not unusual for shows to start after 11 p.m., though they tend to be shorter.

In between, guests might linger at Crystal Cove for a cocktail and music duo or head to the Avenue Saloon to hear a pianist. After shows, cruisers will head to Pulse for dancing with a DJ.

Daily Things to Do on Crystal Serenity

Passengers receive a copy of their daily program, Reflections, in their cabins each night laying out the next day’s activities. Crystal Serenity sails port-intensive itineraries, so organized activities are light during the day; the ship’s guests tend to be self-directed and find their own flow.

Live music onboard isn’t just restricted to the day – you can catch pianists, guitar players and singers in Crystal Cove each day. Movies might be offered in the Hollywood Theater.

Each day, the ship offers an afternoon tea in the Palm Court.

There is no casino on Crystal Serenity; the original and a high-end game room were removed during the 2023 renovation. The former was replaced by a large, yet-undefined space called The Lounge, while the latter was replaced by a store. The Lounge is a bit of a head-scratcher in terms of what it’s used for. It’s a massive space midship on Deck 6, and while it’s pretty – filled with tables and seating under a large chandelier – there’s no bar nearby for service, no entertainment was offered there on our voyage, and we never saw anyone actually using the space.

Crystal Serenity Bars and Lounges

For a ship the size of Crystal Serenity, it features a surprisingly large number of bars and lounges. There’s a space for every taste, whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to chat or a place to dance the night away. It’s also worth noting the ship offers some excellent wines and spirits, and we found the cocktail lists to be interesting and innovative. Virtually all drinks are included in the cost of your cruise, though you’ll pay extra for the most premium offerings.

For Live Music: Head to the Avenue Saloon, where a piano player performs nightly. This spot is dark and moody, and it offers extensive martini and negroni menus.

To Dance the Night Away: Pulse Night Club is a small but mighty dance club that stays open late and really does get people out on the floor.

For Cigar Lovers: If you enjoy a cigar and fine cognac, the Connoisseur Club is your spot. Enjoy the country club vibe and deep, comfy leather chairs and couches.

For a Quiet Drink: The Palm Court offers beautiful views from Deck 12 and live music, which serves as a great backdrop for quiet conversation.

So You Won’t Miss a Thing: Crystal Cove sits in the heart of the action, the ship’s atrium. You will catch music here, often a solo artist or duo, and can watch all the action.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Crystal Serenity

The pool on Crystal Serenity is found on Deck 12. While the area itself isn’t particularly large, it never feels terribly crowded. Because the ship sails on port-intensive itineraries, you won’t find crowds gravitating toward it at a specific time every day, though on our summer sailing in Europe, we saw a few guests taking advantage of the quiet and solitude in the early morning, before the day’s activities began. The pool was refurbished and re-lined in 2023 and feels fresh and new. Two hot tubs flank the pool.

Sundecks on Crystal Serenity

Deck 12 also is where the best sun and shade spots can be found. Crystal Serenity offers padded lounge chairs and sunbeds, both in the sun and under cover of overhangs. A deck up, a turf-covered observation area offers additional lounge chairs, though no shade.

Golf, Paddle Tennis and Pickleball on Crystal Serenity

For those looking to stay active – or competitive – on Crystal Serenity, the ship offers two full-sized paddle tennis/pickle ball courts, located on Deck 13, for free and organized play. (Find out what other cruise ships offer onboard pickleball courts.)

It’s also designed for golfers looking to stay sharp or improve their game, with an onboard PGA golf pro on most sailings as well as a putting green and driving nets, both located on Deck 6. Guests need not bring their own clubs: The ship provides a selection of TaylorMade clubs for use onboard. Clubs also can be rented for use ashore, as the ship visits some spectacular golf regions.

A shuffleboard court is found on Deck 8, and passengers can play table tennis on Deck 6.

Services and Wi-Fi on Crystal Serenity

Wi-Fi on Crystal Serenity is included in the cost of cruise fare, and speeds are generally fast, though not as fast as you’ll find on cruise ships that have Starlink onboard. On our cruise, we were able to email and post photos to social media but struggled with Zoom and the like. We were also able to stream fitness classes from Peloton.

The bulk of the ship’s services are located on Deck 5, where you’ll find the reception and concierge desk, a shore excursion desk, a future sales consultant and the medical center. A deck up is the ship’s photo studio as well as two shops offering high-end jewelry, watches, cruise wear, designer clothing and duty-free items.

Deck 7 features a beautiful well-stocked library that offers a variety of fiction and nonfiction books for borrowing during your cruise. It also has games and puzzles. There’s a bridge lounge on Deck 7 for both casual and organized bridge play. You’ll find a computer lab on Deck 7.

Free self-service laundry is available on multiple decks.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Crystal Serenity

Crystal Serenity offers a comprehensive wellness experience in its Crystal Life spa complex, which encompasses the completely renovated Aurora spa, a salon and large fitness center.

Spa treatments include massages, facials, scrubs, wraps, acupuncture and a cellulite-reduction program. Capitalizing on a hot “on-land” trend, Crystal Serenity also offers a range of IV treatments that claim to target fat, fatigue and dehydration, among others. Additionally, it offers light stimulation treatments designed to work by themselves or in conjunction with acupuncture treatment. Light stimulation therapy is said to treat acne scars and wrinkles, among other benefits.

The salon offers services including hair treatments, cuts and styling, men’s grooming, manicures and pedicures and teeth whitening.

The ship doesn’t have a thermal suite, but it does have a small relaxation room for sitting while awaiting treatments.

Tip: Looking to save a little on your spa services? Book three. You’ll save 10% on the first, 20% on the second and 30% on the third. Discounts are offered on treatments when the ship is in a port.

Fitness and Gym on Crystal Serenity

The fitness center is excellently equipped with Technogym state-of-the-art cardio and weight machines, along with a good supply of free weights. It also offers a tight space for classes; when not used for group sessions, individual fitness fans use it for stretching, cross-training, yoga and the like.

The ship has a full-time fitness director onboard who is there to offer fitness advice and lead free classes such as stretch, Pilates, spinning, yoga or aerobics.

Personal training is available, for a fee, as is nutritional consultation. There’s no official jogging track on Crystal Serenity, but guests can jog on Deck 7, which features a shaded panorama wraparound deck. Just be aware that many walkers also use this space.

Is Crystal Serenity Family Friendly?

While Crystal Serenity doesn’t usually host a lot of children, the ship offers youth programming at its Waves and Fantasia kids clubs – Waves for teens, Fantasia for kids – with a dedicated junior activities director is onboard for select sailings. (Examples include December holiday cruises or those sailings with a large number of children onboard.) Children must be at least 3 to partake in kids clubs activities.

Located on Deck 12, Waves and Fantasia are small spaces where kids can come to hang out with others their age and enjoy supervised activities. Programming for ages 3-12 might include arts and crafts, video games, board games, books and movie viewing. Teens might participate in karaoke nights or play video games.

In-room babysitting services for children 12 months and older are available on a first-come, first-served basis at a rate of $10 per hour for one child, $15 for two or $20 for three. Overnight services aren’t available.

The ship has 19 connecting rooms and 36 that connect through shared entryways. Third berths are available in 207 cabins – 147 in the penthouse category and 60 among the other stateroom categories.

A kids menu is available on all sailings, and the ship’s chefs can – and do! -- prepare custom dishes. Just ask.