Bellejour has a similar layout to sister ship Belvedere, with cabins and public spaces split over three decks. The majority of the ship's cabins are located on the lower (Moselle) and middle (Rhine) deck, with a handful also positioned on the upper (Danube) deck.

Facilities onboard include a restaurant; the Panorama Lounge and Bar; the indoor and outdoor Promenade; the Atrium and Reading Lounge; Wellness Spa with a sauna; fitness center; whirlpool; reception and onboard shop.

The Rhine and Danube decks also offer ample space to sit or lie outside with seating and sun loungers provided.

Cabins all measure 16 square meters, though they're divided into eight categories based on position on the ship. Those on the lower deck feature porthole-style windows, while some middle and all upper deck cabins feature French balconies.

All cabins include double beds that can be split into a twin configuration; private bathrooms with a shower; a wardrobe and desk; air conditioning; satellite TV; radio; telephone; hairdryer and safe.

A selection of cabins are available for sole occupancy, located on the lower deck.

Fares include all meals; afternoon tea and late night snacks; a Captain's Cocktail reception on voyages of six nights or more; self-service tea and coffee from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; port taxes.