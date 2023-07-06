  • Write a Review
Bellejour Review

The 180-passenger Bellejour is operated by British cruise line Cruise & Maritime Voyages, offering river Rhine sailings -- from Amsterdam to Basel and vice versa -- exclusively to the U.S. market.

Bellejour has a similar layout to sister ship Belvedere, with cabins and public spaces split over three decks. The majority of the ship's cabins are located on the lower (Moselle) and middle (Rhine) deck, with a handful also positioned on the upper (Danube) deck.

Facilities onboard include a restaurant; the Panorama Lounge and Bar; the indoor and outdoor Promenade; the Atrium and Reading Lounge; Wellness Spa with a sauna; fitness center; whirlpool; reception and onboard shop.

The Rhine and Danube decks also offer ample space to sit or lie outside with seating and sun loungers provided.

Cabins all measure 16 square meters, though they're divided into eight categories based on position on the ship. Those on the lower deck feature porthole-style windows, while some middle and all upper deck cabins feature French balconies.

All cabins include double beds that can be split into a twin configuration; private bathrooms with a shower; a wardrobe and desk; air conditioning; satellite TV; radio; telephone; hairdryer and safe.

A selection of cabins are available for sole occupancy, located on the lower deck.

Fares include all meals; afternoon tea and late night snacks; a Captain's Cocktail reception on voyages of six nights or more; self-service tea and coffee from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; port taxes.

Passengers: 180
Launched: 2004

Bellejour Cruiser Reviews

Rhine River cruise

Ship (Bellejour/Cruce Mundo) was adequate, most of the crew was very friendly and helpful, food was okay, beverage package did not include a large selection of beer and wine.Read More
Dixcruiser

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Top notch ship and crew

We were the only English only speaking couple on board, but all crew were multilingual, one of the best we have encountered in cruising; all the other guests were from Europe (with exception of the Russian-American group who conversed in Russian the whole time) but that posed no problems - met some great people.although it primarily seems to handle group tours, it was one of our best cruises we have been on.Read More
floggingswillcontinue

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Bellejour
