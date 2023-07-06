Up until March of that year, it will have been sailing under the P&O Australia flag as Pacific Dawn (and before that as Regal Princess), before it goes into a two-month drydock and is transformed into the Amy Johnson and becomes the flagship of the fleet.

As with the rest of CMV’s ships, the 11-deck vessel will be adults-only, so it remains to be seen what the line decides to do with the two waterslides, kids' waterpark and teens' virtual reality experience installed in the 2017 refit.

Cabins

The ship has 798 cabins, of which 184 have balconies, 171 are inside cabins, 440 are standard outside cabins, and 134 are outside cabins with private balconies. There are also 36 mini-suites and 14 suites -- all with private balconies. Four cabins will be fully accessible (two Junior Suites and one De Luxe Suite).

The ship will also have a number of single cabins, including ones with an ocean view and even a number with a balcony.

The Junior Suites come in at 372sq ft/34.5sq m and comprise of a sitting area and a private balcony. They have twin beds which may be converted to double bed, and the majority have a double sofa/rollaway bed that may accommodate a third and/or fourth passenger.

The De Luxe suites come in at 558sq ft/51.8sq m and comprise a sitting area and a private balcony. They have twin beds can be converted to double bed, and the majority have a single sofa bed that may accommodate a third passenger.

Dining

The ship has a main dining room, Waterfront Restaurant, and a more casual buffet, The Pantry. When the weather is fine, there is also the Alfresco Grill.

For-fee restaurants include Chef’s Table, Fusion and The Grill, the Lido Deck takeaway kiosk.

Entertainment

The ship has 11 different lounges and bars including Raffles Bar, The Orient, Dome Observatory, Ocean Bar and Taverner’s Pub. Entertainment venues include the Palladium Show Lounge, for large theatrical productions; and the Dome Observatory & Nightclub for cabarets and the late-night disco.

Outdoor Entertainment

On deck you’ll find two swimming pools, four whirlpools and a large screen for outdoor movies and sporting events.