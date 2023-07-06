Food Has French Touches, But Remains Simple

Zimbabwean Dream’s food has a few French accents

Set three-course lunch and dinner menus are served on the boat and in the lodge. (Let them know in advance of any dietary restrictions and they’ll accommodate.)

A reverse osmosis system purifies lake water, but bottled water is provided, as are South African wines and local beers.

Both the boat and lodge have a single dining room, though at the lodge some meals are served al fresco. Menus are varied, but not particularly elaborate. One dinner consisted of a Greek salad, pork tenderloin with mushroom sauce and date and caramel cake for dessert. A sample lunch was tilapia with salsa, ratatouille, and a cheese plate and chocolate mousse for dessert.

One consistent stand-out: the fluffy croissants piled high on the breakfast buffet. This is a French-owned company, after all.

Help yourself from the daily breakfast buffet to the typical fare -- fruit salad, granola, cheeses, sliced meats, muffins and the aforementioned croissants. Eggs are made to order.

Passed appetizers make the rounds before dinner, and snacks on the safari boats and vehicles are plentiful.

The itinerary also includes several restaurant meals.