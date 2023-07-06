Zimbabwean Dream’s Cabins are Compact But Smartly Designed

There are really no cabins to avoid on this boat. But two to covet are the forward rooms, which have their own small balconies.

Bathrooms are also compact, but the showers are roomier than on some small boats.

A child can be accommodated on an added cot, but it’s a squeeze.

Kaza Lodge on the Zambezi River in Namibia has eight spacious bungalows, six of which are on the river. All have plunge pools and the two huts without a river view have a sitting room. The rooms have peaked thatched and wood beam ceilings. The bed faces a verandah and pool.

An armoire contains a safe and two drawers; there’s also a four-drawer dresser. A minibar is stocked with bottled water, soft drinks, juices and beer. There’s also a Nespresso machine and an electric kettle for making tea.

Bathrooms are contemporary and exceptionally roomy, with a huge free-standing bathtub flanked by a glass door to the patio, and separate shower. The toilet gets its own compartment.