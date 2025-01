Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Vivaldi

This was our first ever cruise, to celebrate our 50th birthday this year, as my wife was always afraid of motion sickness. During our 12 day Danube cruise she was never sick and never felt any discomfort. In fact I can say that unless you have the curtains open you do not even realize whether the ship is moving or not. Our adventure started in Linz. It was a pleasant experience from the word ...