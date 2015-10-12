Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews
Marvelous trip with CroisiEurope on DOURO river in Portugal

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Vasco da Gama (CroisiEurope)

User Avatar
BobbyCC
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The cruise fit our time frame and our budget. Very reasonable singles, which were much larger than we anticipated, and very comfortable. Thoroughly enjoyable. Tours were fun: well planned and very interesting, with electronic head gear so we didn't have to all bunch around the guide. The most impressive part was how efficiently the crew performed. The tours were pretty much timed to the minute. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Douro not so golden with Croisieurope

Review for a Spain Cruise on Vasco da Gama (CroisiEurope)

User Avatar
Mel Drew
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Arrived at ship at about 3 pm and asked to wait in lounge as cabins not available. About 20 other English people who had arrived as a group about 45 minutes before us were also waiting in lounge and like us were there early because of arrangements made by their tour companies. No refreshments offered until asked for/demanded even though we had all been travelling for at least 9 hours. Bad start ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

