Review for a Spain Cruise on Vasco da Gama (CroisiEurope)

Arrived at ship at about 3 pm and asked to wait in lounge as cabins not available. About 20 other English people who had arrived as a group about 45 minutes before us were also waiting in lounge and like us were there early because of arrangements made by their tour companies. No refreshments offered until asked for/demanded even though we had all been travelling for at least 9 hours. Bad start ...