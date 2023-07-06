  • Write a Review
Vasco da Gama (CroisiEurope) Review

The 142-passenger Vasco da Gama is one of six CroisiEurope river vessels that sail on Portugal's Douro. The ships, which also include Infante Don Henrique, Gil Eanes and Fernao de Magalhaes, each measure 246 feet in length. There are two newer ships -- Miguel Torga and Amalia Rodrigues -- which come in at 262 feet and have a more contemporary feel.

Vasco da Gama, which was built in 2003 and refurbished in 2010, sails on five-night itineraries.

There are 71 cabins -- each measuring 129 square feet -- which are divided between 38 on the upper deck, 19 on the middle deck and 14 on the main deck. They all have double beds that can be configured as twins, floor-to-ceiling picture windows, showers, TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the three cabin decks, there's also a sun deck. The panoramic lounge, with a bar and dance floor, is on the middle deck, and the dining room is on the main deck. Other onboard facilities include a shop and an elevator. Wi-Fi is available at additional cost.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by French culinary traditions. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. And with Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, serving as an active member of the French culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France -- which champions French food and drink -- you can expect the menu to be decidedly French. Lunches and dinners are set menus, and breakfast is buffet-style, featuring baguettes, yogurt, muesli and cold cuts among the options.

About

Passengers: 142
Crew: 26
Passenger to Crew: 5.46:1
Launched: 2003
Shore Excursions: 30

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Lisbon

Vasco da Gama (CroisiEurope) Cruiser Reviews

Marvelous trip with CroisiEurope on DOURO river in Portugal

One awesome sight, not mentioned in any of the brochures or information, was the functioning of the locks.I can't wait till I go on another one.Read More
BobbyCC

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

Douro not so golden with Croisieurope

Arrived at ship at about 3 pm and asked to wait in lounge as cabins not available.Also, unlike most other river cruises on this one it was stay on the ship while it sailed up river or pay to go on a coach trip as it never actually stayed anywhere except for the first full day.Read More
Mel Drew

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

CroisiEurope Fleet
Gerard Schmitter
4 reviews
La Belle de l'Adriatique
7 reviews
