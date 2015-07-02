Cruiser Rating
Made us feel like kids again :)
Made us feel like kids again :)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Van Gogh

LemonyBubble
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Before reading further, know that my husband and I are in our mid-forties and we've never done a river cruise before; further, our previous cruise experience was limited to a 3 day Bahamas cruise from about ten years ago. We booked this cruise at the last minute (literally a week before departure) as our previously-scheduled vacation to Scotland was cancelled and we wanted to try something new, ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Improvements needed.

Review for a France Cruise on Van Gogh

naysmiths@gmail.com
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Visit to Camargue area on first day was very long time on the bus with very little wildlife to see. Would recommend leaving it out. Especially after a 5hr bus ride from Lyon to meet up with the tour the day before. Then my bag was dragged up judder bars onto the boat by a young girl and broke off the wheel. Staff tried to fix it but I have had to buy another bag. No apology given. Instructions ...
Sail Date: September 2016

An American's take on Croisi Van Gogh

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Van Gogh

jwsfun
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the second half of a back to back Croisi Experience. We had been on the Symphonie on the Rhine for several days and then were transferred to the Van Gogh to sail the Rhone. Upon Arrival we were taken with how much better shape the Van Gogh was in relationship to the Symphonie. Most of all were we so impressed with the crew. They seemed to realize they didn't have the newest ship on ...
Sail Date: July 2015

