Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Van Gogh

This was the second half of a back to back Croisi Experience. We had been on the Symphonie on the Rhine for several days and then were transferred to the Van Gogh to sail the Rhone. Upon Arrival we were taken with how much better shape the Van Gogh was in relationship to the Symphonie. Most of all were we so impressed with the crew. They seemed to realize they didn't have the newest ship on ...