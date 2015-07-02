"Luckily for us, the other six English speakers were nice, friendly, and interesting, so we never ran out of things to talk about at dinner.We were in a second floor cabin so we had a "French balcony" setup where we could slide open the glass which was nice...."Read More
Before reading further, know that my husband and I are in our mid-forties and we've never done a river cruise before; further, our previous cruise experience was limited to a 3 day Bahamas cruise from about ten years ago. We booked this cruise at the last minute (literally a week before departure) as our previously-scheduled vacation to Scotland was cancelled and we wanted to try something new, ...
Visit to Camargue area on first day was very long time on the bus with very little wildlife to see. Would recommend leaving it out. Especially after a 5hr bus ride from Lyon to meet up with the tour the day before. Then my bag was dragged up judder bars onto the boat by a young girl and broke off the wheel. Staff tried to fix it but I have had to buy another bag. No apology given.
This was the second half of a back to back Croisi Experience. We had been on the Symphonie on the Rhine for several days and then were transferred to the Van Gogh to sail the Rhone.
Upon Arrival we were taken with how much better shape the Van Gogh was in relationship to the Symphonie. Most of all were we so impressed with the crew. They seemed to realize they didn't have the newest ship on ...