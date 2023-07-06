There is just one dining room on Van Gogh, where all three meals of the day are served. The timing of the meals depends on the day's cruising schedule, but generally breakfast is served between 7:30 and 9 a.m.; lunch around 12:30 or 1 p.m.; and dinner around 6 or 7 p.m. Seating is set by the steward, so you'll be at the same table the entire cruise.

Breakfast is a buffet, with coffee, tea, juice, pastries, breads, a variety of sausages, cold cuts, eggs, fresh fruit and yogurt set out. Lunch and dinner are three-course meals, with a very French menu, with classic dishes such as duck confit with potatoes and carrots and rack of veal with shallots and tarragon. Desserts range from creme brulee to chocolate cake. While the menu is fixed, people with food allergies or special dietary needs can be accommodated. Wine and other beverages are included.

Tables in the dining room are well spaced out and everyone can enjoy the views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Service is efficient and staff keep the wine flowing.

Other than bar snacks, such as pretzels, there is no food available other than at meals. You can grab a piece of fruit or crackers at breakfast in case you want a snack later.

Van Gogh has no room service.