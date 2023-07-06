If you want to enjoy fresh air and completely unobstructed views, book one of the 20 upper cabins, which have sliding doors that open. A welcome addition in the cabins are new remote-controlled televisions that drop down from the ceiling. When you aren't watching TV (and why would you be with the lovely views of the French countryside?), with one click, it disappears, so nothing obstructs your view. Another nice perk are two USB ports, so if all you're traveling with is a smartphone, you don't need to pack an adapter.

Bathrooms are a little tight, with showers and bare-bones amenities. Bring your own shampoo and conditioner, if you are particular about them, as well as a washcloth. As in most European accommodations, these are not provided. There is a shelf to store your bath items, as well as a cabinet.

All cabins are equipped with hair dryers, safes, air conditioning and complimentary Wi-Fi. You'll also find a headset and earbuds to bring along with you on excursions, so the guides don't have to shout and you can hear what they are saying easily.