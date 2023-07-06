  • Write a Review
Seine Princesse Review

CroisiEurope's Seine Princess, a 138-passenger vessel based on the Seine, one of Europe's most famous rivers.

At 360 feet long, Seine Princess is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Seine Princess to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 67 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include wide-screen TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

About

Passengers: 138
Launched: 2002
Shore Excursions: 26

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Paris

Find a Seine Princesse Cruise from $599

Any Month

More about CroisiEurope Seine Princesse

Where does CroisiEurope Seine Princesse sail from?

CroisiEurope Seine Princesse departs from Paris

Where does CroisiEurope Seine Princesse sail to?

CroisiEurope Seine Princesse cruises to Honfleur, Rouen, and Paris

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Seine Princesse?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Seine Princesse start from $599 per person.
CroisiEurope Seine Princesse Cruiser Reviews

Really needs a refurbish

The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes.The food was very good, although there is no choice.Read More
Ainhoa

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Ooh La La French hospitality!

While we were 2 of 4 native English speakers on the cruise, most of the staff spoke English and we never felt excluded or lacking in information.The food choices were limited to chef's choice rather than a full menu at lunch and dinner, but what was served was delicious, plated in a lovely fashion and served with excellent service.Read More
djdamron

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very affordable Cruise | Value product

However, I tried to get some feedback from CE with some local agencies in the US and I was surprised of learning that the agents didn't know much about it and the few ones who have some minor knowledge, didn't feel to comfortable in recommending the Company and its products.The Company seems to be very focused in the European market and of course, to the French but they may have to think outside the box, if they wish to penetrate the US Market.Read More
GreenServices

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

45th Anniversary in Paris

Our cabin was perfect, quiet, and clean.Perfect location to start and finish each day.Read More
Glenner

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

