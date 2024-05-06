First things first the staff/crew were excellent could not fault their service they work extremely hard.
Here comes the but, the travel agent we used (Mercury) sold us a child free cruise in Venice near st marks square neither of these things were true. There was a very large family from grandma to toddlers that took over the rest of the clientele ranged from 50s up.
The ship never once ...
We chose this cruise for the highlight of the trip, the train rides to the top of Jungfraujoch. I knew when I booked it was a French company. After booking I read on here that it is also mainly French speaking cruisers. This it what we experienced also. Our ship held a little over 100 people but on this cruise there were 50 people. My husband and I (from the US) were 2 of 3 English is primary ...
This is an old boat, and it shows. Positives first, the crew are wonderful, they really go out of their way for you. Also the food is fantastic. It is tasty and beautifully presented. I don’t know how the chefs manage this every meal for so many people.
Now the bad things. The worst was the stink of sewage in the bathroom. I gagged the first time I went in there. Several other guests also ...
As part of our Road Scholar trip, our group filled this ship for a trip from La Havre to Paris on the Seine. Our experience will be different than others since we had our Road Scholar guides managing the experience.
This is a very simple and comfortable ship. It does not have the glitz and glamour of a Viking Longship (our other river cruise experience) and entertainment is limited. The crew is ...
The good.
This review is for the barge cruise only, not indicative of Croisi as a whole, I hope the bigger cruises are much better.
Exceptional crew. Clean and neat ship. Great looking food presentation.
Now for the not so good.
It is a small barge with limited room; therefore the "rooms" are about 6 feet by 10 feet! Small, very small. Same with the bathroom, tiny. This is billed as ...
All in all it was a good experience. Meals were the best point of the Cruise. Excursions could have been better allowing more time to discover the cities. Szczecin was a waste of time and money because the ship changed both the port and the time to stay in. So a panorama of the city the day after of having discovered the town at our own, pointing on its highlights is useless. Even though it ...
Unfortunately it was one of the worst cruises we ever had. And it's mostly because of the barge conditions. Our cabin was very humid with no/little ventilation, mold under AC vents etc... Basically we shouldn't sleep there, had constant headache every morning. I asked about different cabin and for 1 night we were transferred over to cabin in which we couldn't sleep at all due to the constant ...
This is the first time I have cruised on Croisi Europe. It was on the Po River and canals in Northern Italy from Mantova to Venice. The itinerary was excellent. Because it is a small ship, we docked right in the heart of Venice. Three days in Venice was the highlight. Embarkation was problematic. I did 3 days pre-cruise in Lugano, and took a train to Mantova on my own. When I arrived at the train ...
Before reading further, know that my husband and I are in our mid-forties and we've never done a river cruise before; further, our previous cruise experience was limited to a 3 day Bahamas cruise from about ten years ago. We booked this cruise at the last minute (literally a week before departure) as our previously-scheduled vacation to Scotland was cancelled and we wanted to try something new, ...
The Douro River Cruise on the Ms Gil Eanes was spectacular. It was our first river cruise and won't be our last. We booked from Canada through Wingbuddy with about 30 or so other passengers. After spending 2 days in Lisbon, Wingbuddy provided a bus to transfer all of us to board the ship in Porto. From here, the CroisiEurope crew took over. They brought our luggage to our cabins, scanned our ...