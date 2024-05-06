Room
Photo Credit: staceyvols
Gondola down from Jungfraujoch
Photo Credit: staceyvols
Room
Photo Credit: staceyvols
Jungfraujoch
Photo Credit: staceyvols
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
159 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 159 CroisiEurope Cruise Reviews

Not as advertised

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Michelangelo

User Avatar
K3nt Travelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First things first the staff/crew were excellent could not fault their service they work extremely hard. Here comes the but, the travel agent we used (Mercury) sold us a child free cruise in Venice near st marks square neither of these things were true. There was a very large family from grandma to toddlers that took over the rest of the clientele ranged from 50s up. The ship never once ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Jungfraujoch trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on France

User Avatar
staceyvols
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for the highlight of the trip, the train rides to the top of Jungfraujoch. I knew when I booked it was a French company. After booking I read on here that it is also mainly French speaking cruisers. This it what we experienced also. Our ship held a little over 100 people but on this cruise there were 50 people. My husband and I (from the US) were 2 of 3 English is primary ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

The staff deserve to work on a better boat than this

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Infante Don Henrique

User Avatar
Ainhoa
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This is an old boat, and it shows. Positives first, the crew are wonderful, they really go out of their way for you. Also the food is fantastic. It is tasty and beautifully presented. I don’t know how the chefs manage this every meal for so many people. Now the bad things. The worst was the stink of sewage in the bathroom. I gagged the first time I went in there. Several other guests also ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

The Seine as part of a Road Scholar trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Botticelli

User Avatar
EmptyNesting
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As part of our Road Scholar trip, our group filled this ship for a trip from La Havre to Paris on the Seine. Our experience will be different than others since we had our Road Scholar guides managing the experience. This is a very simple and comfortable ship. It does not have the glitz and glamour of a Viking Longship (our other river cruise experience) and entertainment is limited. The crew is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

An unremarkable so-called luxury cruise.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Madeleine

User Avatar
flhu
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The good. This review is for the barge cruise only, not indicative of Croisi as a whole, I hope the bigger cruises are much better. Exceptional crew. Clean and neat ship. Great looking food presentation. Now for the not so good. It is a small barge with limited room; therefore the "rooms" are about 6 feet by 10 feet! Small, very small. Same with the bathroom, tiny. This is billed as ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Imaginative itinerary and good crew.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Mona Lisa

User Avatar
barcelonauta
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

All in all it was a good experience. Meals were the best point of the Cruise. Excursions could have been better allowing more time to discover the cities. Szczecin was a waste of time and money because the ship changed both the port and the time to stay in. So a panorama of the city the day after of having discovered the town at our own, pointing on its highlights is useless. Even though it ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Worst ship ever

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Jeanine

User Avatar
id est
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Unfortunately it was one of the worst cruises we ever had. And it's mostly because of the barge conditions. Our cabin was very humid with no/little ventilation, mold under AC vents etc... Basically we shouldn't sleep there, had constant headache every morning. I asked about different cabin and for 1 night we were transferred over to cabin in which we couldn't sleep at all due to the constant ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Northern Italy. Half the cost with limited choice.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Michelangelo

User Avatar
bfamily9
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is the first time I have cruised on Croisi Europe. It was on the Po River and canals in Northern Italy from Mantova to Venice. The itinerary was excellent. Because it is a small ship, we docked right in the heart of Venice. Three days in Venice was the highlight. Embarkation was problematic. I did 3 days pre-cruise in Lugano, and took a train to Mantova on my own. When I arrived at the train ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Made us feel like kids again :)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Van Gogh

User Avatar
LemonyBubble
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Before reading further, know that my husband and I are in our mid-forties and we've never done a river cruise before; further, our previous cruise experience was limited to a 3 day Bahamas cruise from about ten years ago. We booked this cruise at the last minute (literally a week before departure) as our previously-scheduled vacation to Scotland was cancelled and we wanted to try something new, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Excellent Douro River Cruise on the Ms Gil Eanes

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Gil Eanes

User Avatar
Suze Cue
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The Douro River Cruise on the Ms Gil Eanes was spectacular. It was our first river cruise and won't be our last. We booked from Canada through Wingbuddy with about 30 or so other passengers. After spending 2 days in Lisbon, Wingbuddy provided a bus to transfer all of us to board the ship in Porto. From here, the CroisiEurope crew took over. They brought our luggage to our cabins, scanned our ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
Heritage Line Cruise Reviews
Heritage Line Cruise Reviews
Virgin Voyages Cruise Reviews
P&O Cruises Cruise Reviews
VIVA Cruises Cruise Reviews
Albatros Expeditions Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.