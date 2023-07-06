The French are passionate about food, and the cuisine aboard this French-owned ship reflects that. The food quality is generally very good aboard Renoir and prepared in the classic French style. CroisiEurope's executive chef, Alain Bohn, is a member of the Maitres Cuisiniers de France, one of only 250 chefs worldwide in this association.

The dining room is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast runs from 7 to 9 a.m. Lunch and dinner dining times depend on shore excursion arrivals; typically, noon or 1 p.m. for lunch and 7 or 7:30 p.m. for dinner. There is one seating only for both lunch and dinner. Seating (by table) is set.

Breakfast is buffet-style, with plenty of fresh fruit, cereal, eggs (including an omelet station), meats and -- of course -- breads. Three-course meals are offered for lunch and dinner, with white, red or rose' wine, at set times each day. For lunch, you might encounter a leek tart, followed by magret de canard (breast of duck) in pinot noir sauce with sweet corn chips and vegetables, and then a Pont-l'Eveque cheese and pana cotta with berries. Dinner might be an Alsace salad, followed by venison in a mushrooms sauce with potato puree atop red cabbage. Dessert is always a treat for the eye as well as the palate; perhaps baked apple in brioche or baba au rhum.

Although there is a set menu for lunch and dinner, the staff can easily accommodate vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free diners. Best to let them know of your dietary restrictions when you book. They'll also make a last-minute substitution for you (say, you're not keen on duck confit and would prefer a salad) in most instances. House wines, paired to complement the entrees and inclusive with lunch and dinner, are appealing and locally sourced. There's one Gala Dinner per cruise, in the middle or end of the sailing. This meal features an extra course and leans toward the fancier side; say, duck foie gras with caramel spice, rack of veal with shallots and tarragon sauce and crispy vegetables, goat cheese on toast with mesclun salad and honey vinaigrette, followed by flaming baked Alaska.

Dining room decor is fresh and pretty, in the same color palette as the guest cabins, with blush-colored velvet chairs and banquettes, decorative pillows in blush and black, black-and-white speckled carpeting, white table linens, rose gold accents and fresh flowers throughout.

MS Renoir has no room service.