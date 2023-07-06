Riverview: The cabins onboard are all identical and are now 17 square meters (about 183 square feet) They're not huge, but the design helps the space feel bigger and brighter, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and light colors. Cabinetry and linens are bright white; bathroom tiles are glossy white, accented with glass mosaic tile. Adding to the boutique hotel feel are black-and-white herringbone throws, textured carpeting (also in black and white) and touches of rose gold in lighting fixtures and accent pillows. Renoir prints (but of course) adorn the walls. Beds face the window. Storage is adequate, not ample. Each cabin has two USB ports (hooray), a flat-screen TV that appears overhead with a push of the button and fairly reliable Wi-Fi. There's also a safe in each cabin. The two twin beds can be pushed together to create a queen or kept separately for less intimate co-travelers.

Bathrooms are tiny but modern, with a glassed-in shower, hair dryer and a lighted magnifying mirror (nice!) Towels are thick and fluffy, but no washcloths are provided. Hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo and conditioner (unbranded) are provided. There is a shelf above the toilet, and a bit more storage in a vanity cupboard alongside the hair dryer. Two sturdy hooks alongside the towel rack are handy for hanging toiletry kits. This is a one-person-at-a-time situation, bathroom-wise.

There is one accessible cabin within Renoir; there are no connecting cabins.