Entertainment & Activities

On mornings while sailing, guided calisthenics take place on the sun deck after breakfast. During the day on sailing days, crew members host games in the lounge. There's also small stash of board games and books (mostly in French, so BYO). When the weather is fine, everyone decamps to the deck chairs on the sun deck. By night, there is music in the lounge, or performances by the staff. During every cruise, there's one night of live entertainment, such as a local musician or duo that gets guests on the dance floor, or joining in a sing-along.

Shore Excursions

For North American passengers, excursions are included with the rate. They're generally a half-day to a full-day long. Choose from a Classic excursion -- focusing on culture, architecture and history, and traveling by foot or by coach -- or a Discovery tour, featuring out of-the-way sites, tastings of local products and other more unique experiences, including biking and hiking tours. Book these in advance. For example, a Classic tour might feature a visit to the Martainville Chateau, while a Discovery tour might be a hike across the cliffs of Etretat. Passengers are split into groups, and board when their group is called via announcement. Given the fact that Renoir is so small -- with a maximum of 105 passengers -- organization of excursions is easygoing and manageable.

Daytime and Evening Entertainment

On the first night aboard ship, there's a meet-and-greet with the staff, with cocktails and toasting. Beyond that, passengers may meet on the sun deck after breakfast for guided calisthenics, gather in the lounge for trivia and games during the day and reconvene in the lounge after dinner for music, dancing or a performance by the staff. There is typically something going on in the lounge in the evening; the schedule varies for daytime activities.

Enrichment

There is no enrichment on Renoir. The program for the next day is generally given during dinner.

Renoir Bars and Lounges

Lounge (Deck 2) Sleek and comfortable, the lounge has a bar, angular white tables and blush-colored velvet seating. With ample windows, it's a pleasant place to watch the excursion boats pass by on the Seine.

Renoir Outside Recreation

The ship has a sun deck with lounge chairs; this is the site of staff-led exercise on mornings at sail. Leaving Paris, passengers gather on this deck to admire the City of Lights in the evening (and duck, as the MS Renoir glides under bridges on the Seine!).

Renoir Services

Services include a reception desk, small boutique and books to browse and borrow (mostly titles in French.) Wi-Fi is available aboard the ship, in the lounge and most guest rooms, and it's free.