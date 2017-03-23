Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Raymonde

I truly was not expecting much when I climbed aboard the barge but I was in for such a surprise. The food was 5 star worthy, the crew looked after every need any of us had. It was such a relaxing trip with beautiful views of Paris. Cabins are very small but honestly you are only in it to sleep. Going through the canals of Paris was truly a unique trip. The excursions that were planned for us ...