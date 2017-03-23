"This was a new route for this boat down the L'Oise canal and then the Oise River joining the Seine and into Paris for an wonderful tour of the historic city on the Seine at sunset.Each day we had a tour either in the morning or afternoon but the first tour was after dinner the first night to the cathedral in Noyon...."Read More
This was our first canal/river cruise and we had a wonderful time. It was fully inclusive of all tours, meals and drinks with meals and a good choice of drinks from the bar at other times.
The staff of six were wonderful and made sure everyone was well looked after. We were early at the port but we were invited to board and given a nice cocktail while waiting for the rest of the passengers to ...
This barge hotel cruise on and along the Marne river was absolutely fantastic! It is by far the most relaxing way to travel I've ever experienced. Plenty of on board activities from which to choose during the cruising portion. Interesting daily excursions to learn of the local history, observe a different way of life and take in all that France has to offer.
The crew were very attentive and ...
Our group embarkation was a breeze granted the barge only holds 22 passengers! The staff was very friendly and accommodating to the entire group. I sailed with 11 others. Here is what you can expect:
- Intimate, small boutique feel barge. Brand new and stylish. Ideal for family reunions and girlfriend getaways.
- Great food - locally sourced and cooked daily. Our chef was just ...
We chose this 3 night barge cruise to enhance our vacation experience while visiting Paris for a week, and we were not disappointed. Thanks to a very attentive crew and pleasant accomodations on the river barge "RAYMONDE", we were treated to an emersive experience in Parisian culture and city life. The barge was initially docked at the base of the Eiffel Tower when we boarded on day 1. We stayed ...
I truly was not expecting much when I climbed aboard the barge but I was in for such a surprise. The food was 5 star worthy, the crew looked after every need any of us had. It was such a relaxing trip with beautiful views of Paris. Cabins are very small but honestly you are only in it to sleep. Going through the canals of Paris was truly a unique trip. The excursions that were planned for us ...
A very good friend showed me Great Train Journey brochure there were eight adults in our party. We travelled from St Pancras to Paris then transferred to Raymonde Barge in Joigny. No tour of Paris other than driving through the centre of the city. Transfer from Paris to Joigny was unacceptable bus too small very cramped and journey to Joigny is over two hours so very disappointed...not a good ...
We booked this cruise through great rail journeys. We had originally booked to go through champagne region, but a couple of weeks before they contacted us and said we couldn't go because of lock maintenance. We were offered a refund, a later date or an alternative route. After much conferring, we chose the alternative route, which embarked at Joigny. When we received our itinerary we noticed ...