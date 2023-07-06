  • Write a Review
Princesse d'Aquitaine Review

CroisiEurope's Princess d'Aquitaine, a 138-passenger vessel based on the Gironde river.

At 360 feet long, Princess d'Aquitaine is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Princess d'Aquitaine to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 69 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include wide-screen TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruiser Reviews

Bordeaux in Springtime

Our shore excursions were handled by our group leader, so I cannot comment on those offered by the ship.My previous river cruise experience was with AMA-waterways on the Danube River, so that would be my point of comparison.Read More
Nalla

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Great Value but not Perfect

The cabins are small, as you would expect on any ship, but the bathroom is especially so.Apart from our small group of Americans, most of the other guests on the ship were French people of a certain age.Read More
DJ10X

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

One word "superb"

My partner and I, both 87 years old, have just returned from a superb cruise on "La Princesse d'Aquitaine", cruising the Gironde estuary.Read More
Betty Adams

2-5 Cruises

Age 90s

Excellent Staff, Superb Food!

This is one of the least expensive river cruise lines...Our favorite was the one to Arcachon Bay...Read More
TeressaS

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

