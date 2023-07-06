CroisiEurope's Monet, a 154-passenger vessel based on the Rhine and the Danube, operates eight-night cruises between Amsterdam and Basel, travelling through Holland, Germany and Switzerland.

At 360 feet long, Monet is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Monet to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 78 cabins -- each measuring 161 square feet -- which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include wide-screen TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.