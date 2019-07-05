Photo Credit: laadams55
Imaginative itinerary and good crew.
Excursions could have been better allowing more time to discover the cities.Szczecin was a waste of time and money because the ship changed both the port and the time to stay in.
barcelonauta

Imaginative itinerary and good crew.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Mona Lisa

barcelonauta
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

All in all it was a good experience. Meals were the best point of the Cruise. Excursions could have been better allowing more time to discover the cities. Szczecin was a waste of time and money because the ship changed both the port and the time to stay in. So a panorama of the city the day after of having discovered the town at our own, pointing on its highlights is useless. Even though it ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Dutch treat for these Americans

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Mona Lisa

laadams55
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had a good time on the cruise. We were in a unique situation, so our feedback might be a little skewed. Our cruise was bought out by a French Bus Tour Sabadu all but two tables of the dining room went out together on big black buses for their excursions. That left my group of 7 and a couple from Belgium. Croisi Europe rented a little bus and guide for our excursions. It felt more lux this ...
Sail Date: July 2019

