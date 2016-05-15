Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
3 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-3 of 3 CroisiEurope Modigliani Cruise Reviews

The Danube is Exactly Blue but Very Beautiful Just the Same

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Modigliani

User Avatar
AMR7
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was on our bucket list since both my wife's family and my family are from Austria. My father was from the Wachau wine growing area through which the cruise went (DURNSTEIN) and some of my wife's family came from Linz the starting and end point of the cruise. We have previously been on ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise so we were a bit nervous not knowing what to expect. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Would not recommend this cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Modigliani

User Avatar
echaban
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise as I thought it would be a good experience to travel on a European cruise line. The smoke smell on this ship was very overwhelming, especially after meals. The crew were constantly smoking on the deck right outside the reception area and the smoke blew in every time the sliding door opened. The average age of the passengers is very old which made it difficult on tours. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Poor Quality Food

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Modigliani

User Avatar
expect more
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

A silver wedding anniversary with a french company promising high quality french cuisine. Completely underwhelming. the food was more like autoroute fayre. Vegatables soggy. Pastry undercooked. Meats difficult to identify. Thefood was tasteless and bland.The only french aspect to the food was breakfast. even the wines were not great. I am sure that the company has very little involvement ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Find a Modigliani Cruise

Any Month
Other CroisiEurope Ship Cruise Reviews
Symphonie Cruise Reviews
Symphonie Cruise Reviews
Cyrano de Bergerac Cruise Reviews
Camargue Cruise Reviews
Infante Don Henrique Cruise Reviews
Lafayette Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.