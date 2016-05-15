Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Modigliani

This cruise was on our bucket list since both my wife's family and my family are from Austria. My father was from the Wachau wine growing area through which the cruise went (DURNSTEIN) and some of my wife's family came from Linz the starting and end point of the cruise. We have previously been on ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise so we were a bit nervous not knowing what to expect. ...