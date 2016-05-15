This cruise was on our bucket list since both my wife's family and my family are from Austria. My father was from the Wachau wine growing area through which the cruise went (DURNSTEIN) and some of my wife's family came from Linz the starting and end point of the cruise. We have previously been on ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise so we were a bit nervous not knowing what to expect. ...
I chose this cruise as I thought it would be a good experience to travel on a European cruise line. The smoke smell on this ship was very overwhelming, especially after meals. The crew were constantly smoking on the deck right outside the reception area and the smoke blew in every time the sliding door opened. The average age of the passengers is very old which made it difficult on tours. The ...
A silver wedding anniversary with a french company promising high quality french cuisine. Completely underwhelming.
the food was more like autoroute fayre. Vegatables soggy. Pastry undercooked. Meats difficult to identify. Thefood was tasteless and bland.The only french aspect to the food was breakfast.
even the wines were not great.
I am sure that the company has very little involvement ...