Mistral Review

CroisiEurope's Mistral, a 158-passenger vessel based on the Rhone and the Saone.

At 360 feet long, Mistral is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Mistral to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 79 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include wide-screen TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

Passengers: 158
Launched: 1999
Europe

Where does CroisiEurope Mistral sail from?

CroisiEurope Mistral departs from

Where does CroisiEurope Mistral sail to?

CroisiEurope Mistral cruises to Lyon, Avignon, and Arles

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Mistral?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Mistral start from $1,620 per person.
