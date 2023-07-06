Miguel Torga operates a single eight-day round trip cruise from Porto, traveling as far as the Spanish border, to visit Salamanca. Aside from Salamanca, which is a full day excursion, the itinerary blends half-day scenic cruising with half-day excursions.

Miguel Torga was a famous short-story writer and poet, born in the Sabrosa region of north Portugal in 1907. This tribute to a Portuguese icon and local hero is accentuated by subtle design features around the ship, the black and white photographs of Douro regional landmarks and views decorating public areas and in each cabins, as well as the use of a rich ruby red for onboard textiles. House port is featured in the inclusive drinks menu and evening entertainment showcases Portuguese traditions, such as the fado, a musical genre popularized in the early-19th century.

The onboard atmosphere is relaxed and friendly, with a European vibe and a French bias. It's not exclusively French -- you will find a mix of passengers from across the world, and customer-facing staff all speak English, although a few drink orders were lost in translation. This is an ideal ship for an outward-looking cruise passenger, willing to mix with other nationalities, who has an easygoing, patient attitude toward the mix of languages being spoken and is understanding when the crew might not get it right first time.

Wi-Fi is included throughout the ship, which generally benefits from a strong connection, especially when docked in port. The swimming pool on the Sun Deck is a standout feature of this ship, being the first CroisiEurope ship on the Douro to have one. Excursions tend to depart on time, and lunch and dinner are served at set times, but outside of those parameters, you're at liberty to sit back and enjoy the stunning Douro scenery.