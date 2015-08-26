Where we were docked instead of in Venice
Northern Italy. Half the cost with limited choice.
"They have two primary languages on board, French and English.Fortunately the driver spoke English, and serendipitously he also drove for Croisi on this cruise...."
bfamily9

bfamily9

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Not as advertised

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Michelangelo

K3nt Travelers
K3nt Travelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First things first the staff/crew were excellent could not fault their service they work extremely hard. Here comes the but, the travel agent we used (Mercury) sold us a child free cruise in Venice near st marks square neither of these things were true. There was a very large family from grandma to toddlers that took over the rest of the clientele ranged from 50s up. The ship never once ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Northern Italy. Half the cost with limited choice.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Michelangelo

bfamily9
bfamily9
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is the first time I have cruised on Croisi Europe. It was on the Po River and canals in Northern Italy from Mantova to Venice. The itinerary was excellent. Because it is a small ship, we docked right in the heart of Venice. Three days in Venice was the highlight. Embarkation was problematic. I did 3 days pre-cruise in Lugano, and took a train to Mantova on my own. When I arrived at the train ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Michaelangelo in Venice, New Year

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Michelangelo

Trouvailless
Trouvailless
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

This was a most enjoyable cruise, the standard of service was excellent, the food very generous and high-quality, and all the staff were extremely helpful. I have now booked to go with them on the Rhone on 7th May, as I was so impressed. Although I was the only English-speaking tourist on board, this was no real problem as the other cruisers were mainly French or Spanish, and at my table, Swiss. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Croisi Michelangelo is a Gem of Venice

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Michelangelo

Bowinkle
Bowinkle
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I just returned from a last minute 8 day trip to Italy (bucket list checked). We were interested in both Venice and river cruise and happened upon Croisi. I checked the regular sites for reviews and found very little, but went ahead and booked. Very glad we did. We sailed on the Michelangelo in Venice April 4-8. First of all, the boat/hotel manager (Herve) is an excellent host. He ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Venice from the Water. October 2016

Review for a Italy Cruise on Michelangelo

Hello/Piggy
Hello/Piggy
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

CroisiEurope should be proud of the staff on board the Michelangelo, they were magnificent, very helpful friendly and pleasant at all times, they clearly worked hard. The ship was spotless and the food absolutely wonderful. The cabins were roomy with plenty of wardrobe space for two and there was a large window in each. Air con or heating was standard at the flick of a button and cabins were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Short Break in Venice on the MS Michelangelo

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Michelangelo

ToughOldBird
ToughOldBird
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

When we booked this stay (30 June-4 July 2016) on the MS Michelangelo for the six of us (two seniors, two middle-agers and two teenagers), it was after a lot of research on Venice hotels and convenience. We wanted to be near the water, close to St. Mark's Square and have convenient transfers to-from the airport. We knew the Michelangelo clientele would be predominantly European and that English ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Traveled with children

Not for Americans

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Michelangelo

flaminkokid
flaminkokid
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

CroisiEurope Riverboat Michelangelo, Venice Everyone we talked to told us how great the riverboat cruises are. We searched for cruises from Venice and came up with Croisieurope with stops at Padua, Verona and Bologna. Perfect! we said. We had no idea that the amount of time traveling on buses would exceed the time spent cruising on the river. With the exception of Venice, itself, we would ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

Not a Good Choice

Review for a Italy Cruise on Michelangelo

flaminkokid
flaminkokid
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Everyone we talked to said how great the riverboat cruises are. We searched for cruises from Venice and came up with Croisieurope with stops at Padua, Verona and Bologna. Perfect! we said. We had no idea that the amount of time traveling on buses would exceed the time spent cruising on the river. With the exception of time spent in Venice, itself, we would spend a couple of hours to get to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2016

NOT a Cruise; A Floating Hotel on the Venice Lagoon

Review for a Cruise to Nowhere Cruise on Michelangelo

Marisawrite
Marisawrite
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

When I booked this "cruise", I knew there would not be much cruising involved. However, if I'd known the boat would be completely stationery except for 8 hours during our whole stay, I would not have booked! When did the Michelangelo move? Once, for a short hop between our initial mooring at San Basilio and our main mooring at the Giardini Bienniale; once for a two hour meander around the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Venice and the Lagoon not forgetting the River Po

Review for a Italy Cruise on Michelangelo

squarevanman
squarevanman
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

As promised my review of my floating hotel Michelangelo on the Venice Lagoon and River Po. First I shall talk about fellow passengers. Being a French ship most passengers were from France with a large French speaking Belgian group from an organisation called Kwiani (hope I have the correct spelling). 6 Spanish speaking guests and the English speaking table consisting of 4 British and 2 Flemish ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

