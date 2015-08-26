Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Michelangelo

This was a most enjoyable cruise, the standard of service was excellent, the food very generous and high-quality, and all the staff were extremely helpful. I have now booked to go with them on the Rhone on 7th May, as I was so impressed. Although I was the only English-speaking tourist on board, this was no real problem as the other cruisers were mainly French or Spanish, and at my table, Swiss. ...