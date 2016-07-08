The good.
This review is for the barge cruise only, not indicative of Croisi as a whole, I hope the bigger cruises are much better.
Exceptional crew. Clean and neat ship. Great looking food presentation.
Now for the not so good.
It is a small barge with limited room; therefore the "rooms" are about 6 feet by 10 feet! Small, very small. Same with the bathroom, tiny. This is billed as ...
The Madeleine is a barge that runs between Lagarde and Strasbourg (or return) in the Alsace region of France. Whilst the barge can accommodate 22 passengers, we were lucky that there were only 10 of us.
We did have a problem at the beginning because the company didn't provide very good directions for our collection at Strasbourg station - we were all in different places! A map with clear ...
This was our very first cruise of any type and it was absolutely magical. The food (Alsatian cuisine) was very good. The crew was wonderful, very professional and also very friendly. They catered to our every need. The accommodations were very comfortable. The scenery was beautiful and and so very peaceful. It was fascinating to watch as we navigated through 40 locks during the course of our ...