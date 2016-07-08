Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Madeleine

This was our very first cruise of any type and it was absolutely magical. The food (Alsatian cuisine) was very good. The crew was wonderful, very professional and also very friendly. They catered to our every need. The accommodations were very comfortable. The scenery was beautiful and and so very peaceful. It was fascinating to watch as we navigated through 40 locks during the course of our ...