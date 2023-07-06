The two-deck ship has just 12 cabins, each 12-metres-square, which is generally comparable to other European river cruise ships, though the ship's decor is more functional than luxurious. All have windows, TV and ensuite bathroom with shower.

Madeleine has a spacious lounge area with bar, a separate dining room, a sun deck/barbecue deck with parasols, lounge chairs and a hot tub at the prow; and bicycles for guest use. The ship has air conditioning/central heating and Wi-Fi throughout.

Like most other European river lines, CroisiEurope does include wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner year-round and offers unlimited drinks (including house spirits) during the high season from April to October. Food and wine onboard is consistently good, and locally-sourced.

Itinerary options are varied, but note that CroisiEurope asks passengers to pay extra for shore excursions -- which many other Europe river cruise lines include within their fares.

The majority of Croisi's clientele is European, with a large percentage of passengers being French. But the line's reasonable prices -- and a recent marketing push into English-speaking markets -- is attracting Brits and a smattering of Americans.