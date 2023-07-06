The larger cabins are 165 square feet, including bathroom and balcony. Balconies, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, are trim but large enough to accommodate a pair of outdoor arm chairs and a small table made of white resin.

The smaller cabins are 140 square feet, including the bathroom. All of the cabins are tight -- but efficiently laid out with room under the beds to store luggage. (The double beds can be separated into two singles.) Every cabin has a closet with two shelves and more than a dozen wooden hangers. A tiny desk sits behind the headboard along with a built-in chest with two shelves. Two hooks are located in the cabin and two more in the bathroom. Another nice feature: five outlets. The voltage onboard is 220 volts, so American passengers need to bring adapters for their electronic devices.

The carpet is gray, the walls white and the cabinetry the color of sandstone. Missoni Home's pillows and blankets -- with their signature stripes in ruby, purple, ochre, salmon and cream -- tie it all together with a splash of color. Every cabin has a safe, full-length mirror, hair dryer, radio and ceiling-mounted retractable TV screen. Programming includes CNN, BBC and Sky News. You won't find bottled water, fresh fruit, flowers or an ice bucket, which are all standards for cabins on many other lines.

The bathrooms are quite nice with their natural wood floors and roomy showers with glass doors. There's plenty of space above the commode and under the sink for toiletries. Wash cloths are provided. Toiletries onboard are skimpy: hand sanitizer, a bar of soap and two small plastic bottles of shampoo and shower gel.

Loire Princesse features no suites. And while there is one wheelchair-accessible cabin, it would not satisfy the requirements of many disabled passengers. It's located on Deck 2, right next to the lounge, and it has a shower that accommodates a wheelchair. But there is no elevator onboard -- and the dining room is located on Deck 1. That would be a deal-breaker for most people.

All cabins are on Decks 1 and 2. There is a set of steep, narrow steps (11 of them) connecting the two decks that could be a challenge for some passengers. The other option is to use the wide staircase that leads down to the dining room.

There is no laundry onboard.