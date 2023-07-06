Entertainment & Activities

Exploring the destination is the chief entertainment. Each cruise on the Loire includes one tour -- in this case an all-day motor coach excursion to visit two of the Loire Valley's fairytale chateaus, Chateau d'Azay-le-Rideau and Chateau d'Usse.

Other options -- such as a guided walking tour of Nantes and a visit to the Saint-Nazaire shipyard, where Loire Princesse and many other cruise ships were built -- range in price from roughly 40 to 75 euros. Starting in 2016, all shore excursions will be included in the cruise fare.

Capable local guides conduct the tours in both French and English, depending upon demand. They also provide rich onboard commentary during longer voyages. During the journey between Nantes and Saint-Nazaire, two guides point out key landmarks, including lively art installations that line the river along the estuary as part of a public arts project that showcases the waterway.

Onboard entertainment itself -- port talks, a pianist, the occasional pre-dinner game and a crew show -- is spare and takes place in the lounge on Deck 2.