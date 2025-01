Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Leonard de Vinci

We spend two to three months overseas each year. We run a cooking school in Lucca, Tuscany for a couple of weeks then go exploring. The luxury river cruises are way out of our budget. We also prefer to vacation with locals in Europe. This Croisieurope itinerary fitted into our schedule and budget. We were very happy. After a 4 week roadtrip to the bottom of Italy, back up the Adriatic ...