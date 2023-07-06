  • Write a Review
Leonard de Vinci Review

Leonard de Vinci is part of the large fleet of European river vessels owned by the French line CroisiEurope.

The company operates vessels of different sizes, the 160-passenger Leonard de Vinci, which sails on the Rhine and Danube, is one of 15 ships in the fleet that measure 360 feet. The ship was refurbished in 2011.

There are 80 cabins -- the majority measuring 108 square feet -- which are divided between 28 on the upper deck and 52 on the main deck. They all have double beds that can be configured as twins, floor-to-ceiling picture windows, showers, TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning. The ship has one suite and two single cabins, all located on the main deck.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck. The dining room and panoramic lounge, with a bar and dance floor are both on the upper deck, and other onboard facilities include a library and a shop.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

About

Passengers: 160
Crew: 26
Passenger to Crew: 6.15:1
Launched: 2003
Shore Excursions: 23

Sails To

Europe

More about CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci

Where does CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci sail to?

CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci cruises to Strasbourg, Rudesheim, Heidelberg, Cochem, Trier, Koblenz, Mainz, and Frankfurt

Cruises on CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci start from $679 per person.
CroisiEurope Leonard de Vinci Cruiser Reviews

Great value cruise on the Romantic Rhine, Neckar, Saar & Moselle

Service was quite good, The staff were always helpful.Some the local guides were very good - Heidleberg and Trier stand out.Read More
Sarvowinner

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

