Review for a Asia River Cruise on Lan Diep

I'm not sure why they call this "low season" - we barely saw a drop of rain in a week! We joined the cruise just north of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for a week-long trip to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The ship is 22 cabins and is able to take you all the way into the city, which was so convenient! The ship has a period feel, with lots of polished wood and brass fittings. Our cabin was on the upper ...