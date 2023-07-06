  • Write a Review
Lan Diep Review

Inspired by the Mekong’s ancient tradition of riverboat building, the Lan Diep is a 22-cabin, 44-guest ship which was built in 2007. The ship is 38 meters long and seven meters wide, and is built in a traditional colonial-style with wood finishing and a metal hull.

The cabins are spacious and feature central air-conditioning, shower rooms and generous amounts of wardrobe space.

Public areas include a restaurant that combines authentic Eastern and Western recipes with a semi-buffet breakfast and lunch and seated dinners. Passengers can also choose a specially-tailored light menu which is available upon request. The ship also has a sun deck and shop. Social activities onboard include cultural performances from local performers, educational talks, cooking classes and nightly entertainment in the saloon bar.

Lan Diep cruises between Saigon and Siem Reap, via Phnom Penh.

About

Passengers: 24
Launched: 2002

CroisiEurope Lan Diep Cruiser Reviews

Sublime!

We joined the cruise just north of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for a week-long trip to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.In one week we: saw the sun set over the flooded plains of central Cambodia; rode in an ox cart; visited a 200 year old Pagoda; tasted snake wine in Vietnam and saw the stunning Vinh Tran Pagoda.Read More
ATB1WP

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

