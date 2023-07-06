The cabins are spacious and feature central air-conditioning, shower rooms and generous amounts of wardrobe space.

Public areas include a restaurant that combines authentic Eastern and Western recipes with a semi-buffet breakfast and lunch and seated dinners. Passengers can also choose a specially-tailored light menu which is available upon request. The ship also has a sun deck and shop. Social activities onboard include cultural performances from local performers, educational talks, cooking classes and nightly entertainment in the saloon bar.

Lan Diep cruises between Saigon and Siem Reap, via Phnom Penh.