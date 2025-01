Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Lafayette

I have so many great things to say about this cruise I don't even know where to begin! I usually go on two cruises a year, and have been doing so since 1968. This has been one of my favorite cruises in all my years of cruising. The ship was beautifully decorated... The staff, Julien and Julie, were so attentive and were readily available to address any needs, they were so kind hearted and ...