This was a family cruise for 11 of us. We are very seasoned cruisers. It was so far below expectations, I wanted to give it 0 stars but that wasn’t an option. Where to start? Room and every other room was excruciatingly hot. Response from crew was that it’s an old boat. If you speak English choose another cruise line. The bartender made it clear we were bothering her and the only excitement ...
Just got back from our first river cruise and have to say it was a fantastic experience. Croisi Europe advertises their cruise as "value for the money" and I have to agree that is what they delivered. You can easily pay twice what we did for the exact same trip and excursions. The La Boheme is rated as a four star ship and shows some minor need for cosmetic repairs but overall is very clean, ...