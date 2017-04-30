Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on La Boheme

Just got back from our first river cruise and have to say it was a fantastic experience. Croisi Europe advertises their cruise as "value for the money" and I have to agree that is what they delivered. You can easily pay twice what we did for the exact same trip and excursions. The La Boheme is rated as a four star ship and shows some minor need for cosmetic repairs but overall is very clean, ...