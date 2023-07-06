Refurbishment details, exact itineraries, sailing regions, schedules and the ship's inauguration date have not yet been announced. As Silver Discoverer, Silversea put the vessel through two extensive refits in 2014 and 2016, so it is unlikely that CroisiEurope will need to do a total refit on the vessel, which primarily operated cruises in the Pacific Ocean in the past.

As built, La Belle des Oceans is 338 feet long and just 49 feet wide, enabling it to deploy to ports of call worldwide that would otherwise be off limits to larger ships.

Meals aboard La Belle des Oceans will be available in The Restaurant, situated low within the hull for more comfort in inclement weather. Topside, Pool Grill will serve casual favorites, weather permitting.

As with other CroisiEurope vessels, passenger can expect cuisine to blend a mix of French and European specialties. Wines offered will be primarily French.

Cabins on La Belle des Oceans range from 186 to 408 square feet and encompass a number of categories, all of which offer ocean views.

Nine Horizon Suites will each measure 186 square feet and feature porthole windows. An additional 38 Horizon Suites of the same size will instead feature full-sized picture windows. Each Horizon Suite includes a sitting area, spacious bathroom and beds that can be configured as two twins or one queen.

Moving up the ladder, four Panorama Suites add a bit more living space at 269 square feet apiece. These each offer two oversized picture windows and are notable for the variance in their layout and design, depending on the actual stateroom. Make sure to check the deck plan; a few of these Panorama Suites are larger than average.

Eight Riviera Suites add private balconies and come in at 280 square feet each.

The top-of-the-line accommodation onboard La Belle des Oceans is the lone Ocean Suite, which measures 408 square feet and features a private balcony, larger seating and living area, and beds that can be positioned as two twins or one queen.

The Ocean Suite and Riviera Suites are the only cabins aboard La Belle des Oceans to offer private step-out balconies.

As Silver Discoverer, soundproofing between cabins was an issue for the vessel; light sleepers would be wise to pack earplugs.

La Belle des Oceans' uppermost deck is primarily a technical one, though passengers will find a few diversions there, including a small but functional fitness center and an equally small but welcoming spa and salon.

The remainder of the deck space is taken up by radar equipment and other technical apparatus, but it is still accessible to passengers.

As one might expect from a relatively small oceangoing ship, evening entertainment primarily consists of cocktails and conversation in the ship's two main bar/lounge areas; an evening pianist remains a staple of the small-ship entertainment roster.

CroisiEurope has yet to announce exact itineraries or destinations for La Belle des Oceans, though the line expects its entry into service in the spring of 2020.