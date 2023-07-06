The French-based river cruise company CroisiEurope, founded in 1976, entered the ocean market in response to passenger demand. La Belle de l'Adriatique, a 198-passenger oceangoing vessel, was purpose-built for coastal cruises and sails on itineraries to the Greek and Croatian islands, Montenegro and Cyprus.

The cabins are spread across the four main decks. The majority are twins that can be configured as doubles. On the upper deck, there are 26 cabins with adjustable twin beds, one smaller cabin with a double bed, one single cabin and an accessible cabin with a double bed. On the reception deck, there are 22 cabins with adjustable twin beds and four smaller doubles. There are 25 adjustable twin-bedded cabins and a smaller double on the main deck and 24 twins or doubles on the lower deck.

Staterooms on the upper and reception decks have large windows, and the two lower decks' cabins have portholes. There are no balcony cabins. All staterooms are equipped with showers and toilets, hair dryers, satellite TV, radios and safes.

The ship has a cozy atmosphere with a small lounge and outdoor terrace on the upper deck. The main panoramic lounge, with a dance floor and bar, is situated forward on the reception deck, and the dining room is found aft on the main deck. Like its river cruise cousins, La Belle de l'Adriatique prides itself on its French heritage, which is reflected in the cuisine, with a choice of other international dishes available. Complimentary wine, beer, fruit juice, water and coffee are served with meals.

There are two whirlpools on the sun deck, and other amenities include a library, nursery, gift shop and elevator. Wi-Fi is available for a fee.