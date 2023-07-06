  • Write a Review
La Belle de l'Adriatique Review

The French-based river cruise company CroisiEurope, founded in 1976, entered the ocean market in response to passenger demand. La Belle de l'Adriatique, a 198-passenger oceangoing vessel, was purpose-built for coastal cruises and sails on itineraries to the Greek and Croatian islands, Montenegro and Cyprus.

The cabins are spread across the four main decks. The majority are twins that can be configured as doubles. On the upper deck, there are 26 cabins with adjustable twin beds, one smaller cabin with a double bed, one single cabin and an accessible cabin with a double bed. On the reception deck, there are 22 cabins with adjustable twin beds and four smaller doubles. There are 25 adjustable twin-bedded cabins and a smaller double on the main deck and 24 twins or doubles on the lower deck.

Staterooms on the upper and reception decks have large windows, and the two lower decks' cabins have portholes. There are no balcony cabins. All staterooms are equipped with showers and toilets, hair dryers, satellite TV, radios and safes.

The ship has a cozy atmosphere with a small lounge and outdoor terrace on the upper deck. The main panoramic lounge, with a dance floor and bar, is situated forward on the reception deck, and the dining room is found aft on the main deck. Like its river cruise cousins, La Belle de l'Adriatique prides itself on its French heritage, which is reflected in the cuisine, with a choice of other international dishes available. Complimentary wine, beer, fruit juice, water and coffee are served with meals.

There are two whirlpools on the sun deck, and other amenities include a library, nursery, gift shop and elevator. Wi-Fi is available for a fee.

Passengers: 198
Launched: 2007
CroisiEurope La Belle de l'Adriatique Cruiser Reviews

An Old Dame

The La Belle de L'Adriatique is a old vessel with a capacity of 150 passengers. We cruised the Adriatic Sea from Dubrovnik to Naples.
Jerry of San Francisco

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

A DELIGHT FROM START TO FINISH

We also loved that the ship stopped in more than one port on some days and that we could just hop off and explore somewhere new for a couple of hours, get back onboard for lunch, then arrive at 2pm somewhere new for the afternoon.Instead of doing the classic tour (really for the less unadventurous person) we did a new 'dynamic' excursion which was slightly longer, with lots of hiking throug this park which was STUNNING as well as time to swim in one of the park's famous waterfalls.
cruiseloverfromlondon

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Really enjoyable holiday

Like another reviewer we were a fairly small group, 16, of English-speaking tourists amongst mainly French people with two Americans and I think a few Germans but everyone was very friendly.First, unlike one reviewer, we booked direct through Voyages Jules Verne.
adam181,uk

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

The best -- Hiking and Cruising on a wonderful ship

We had two hikes a day with two guides and about 40 passengers so we got to see more of each island, be outside in the lovely weather and get al ot of exercise so we could enjoy the great food and drink in the evenings.Our guides were great, some of the hikes were quite strenuous but always well planned with beautiful scenery everywhere.
jat600

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

