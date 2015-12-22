Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
3 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Great tours and food! Exceptional customer service

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on La Belle de Cadix

User Avatar
htrowland
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

]As a female solo traveller, I especially appreciated CroisiEurope's summer special waiving single supplements. I am non-EU national, and very much enjoyed the international clientele . My flight arrived later than the prescribed boarding time, the crew had my cabin ready, and held dinner. Both land side New York office and the onboard crew were very welcoming, and most attention to detail. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

If you aren't French or if you want to relax - you may want to find another cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on La Belle de Cadix

User Avatar
KruisingKim
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because we have seen many of the other rivercruise sites (Rhine, Danube, etc.) and didn't want to see Russia at the moment with the Ukranian war going on. So, we thought that seeing southern Spanish towns would be a good choice - and, it was. I doubt we would have visited Cadiz or a couple of the other small towns had it not been for this cruise. The pro's : - This cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Very Good Christmas Cruise -Excellent Dining

Review for a Spain Cruise on La Belle de Cadix

User Avatar
WashingtonTraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

From the moment we arrived and were warmly greeted by Susana to when we departed we enoyed this cruise on the Guadalquivir river. Cabins on La Belle de Cadix, although small with minimal storage space, are clean and comfortable, especially the beds, and with large picture windows on the upper deck which we selected. The public areas are also comfortable. The dining room is on the lower deck, very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2015

