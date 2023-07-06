An elevator connects each deck, as do staircases at the center and aft of the ship, and most ports are accessed via upper-deck gangplanks.

All cabins in La Belle de Cadix are accessed from the center of the ship, have windows and are the same size -- an economical 140 square feet -- with twin beds that can be connected to form a double. (Suitcases are easily stored in the roomy space beneath each bed.)

Bathrooms are compact, and limited to very slim showers enclosed by a curtain. While they are tight and elbows will likely make plenty of contact with the walls, the bathrooms are spick-and-span and include basics like Croisi-branded shampoo, conditioner, soap and hand lotion. Additional toiletry needs can be supplied at reception, though it's wise to pack your own essentials.

Cabins differ somewhat according deck.

Main Deck: 21 cabins, each with large portholes several feet above the water line. It's the lowest of the three passenger decks, on the same floor as the dining room.

Middle Deck: 27 cabins with large non-opening picture windows. On the Middle Deck, there's also one accessible cabin equipped for disabled passengers, convenient since the ship reception area, small gift shop and Lounge Bar are on the same level.

Upper Deck: 40 cabins each with a French balcony and large window that opens to the fresh air.

A key differentiator between the three decks is the effect of the engine's vibrations and hum, which, as on most ships, are stronger on the lower, aft decks. Considering the value for CroisiEurope's Andalusian cruises, a splurge for an upper-deck cabin may be in order not only for the more gentle, peaceful voyage, but the bonus of a lovely French balcony with better shore views.

One small note that may influence cabin selection in regards to hallway noise: Each deck's cabin areas are enclosed by swinging doors at each end, and the swishing sound of the doors' rubber edges on the carpet are audible inside cabins located near them. Requesting a room located nearer to the center of each cabin hallway will likely be a bit quieter.