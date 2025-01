Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Jeanine

Unfortunately it was one of the worst cruises we ever had. And it's mostly because of the barge conditions. Our cabin was very humid with no/little ventilation, mold under AC vents etc... Basically we shouldn't sleep there, had constant headache every morning. I asked about different cabin and for 1 night we were transferred over to cabin in which we couldn't sleep at all due to the constant ...