Food is an important part of any cruise, and it's the piece de resistance on Jeanine. In fact, it's like a floating French restaurant, and the waitstaff are charming and hardworking. Many of CroisiEurope's chefs have worked alongside Michelin-starred greats like Paul Bocuse and Marc Haeberlin. The line's head chef, Alain Bohn, belongs to the Maitres Cuisiniers de France, a revered culinary association with just 250 members worldwide.

So, the food is exceptional and unashamedly French: rich, meat-heavy and served at a leisurely pace. Note: Lunch and dinner menus are set, but kitchen staff can accommodate special diets, including vegetarian, with advance notice. (It's best to inform CroisiEurope before you board.)

All meals are served in the dining room, although lunch and dinner are sometimes served on the open-air terrace on sunny days.

The day's menus, with often-charming English translations like "swimming islands" for iles flottantes, or "floating islands," are posted on the bar each morning. Lunchtime in France is an institution, and the three-course midday meal, heralded by the complimentary cocktail of the day, is what many would view as an evening meal. Expect hot dishes, such as pork fillet in mustard sauce, veal chop glazed with honey or the classic regional dish boeuf bourguignon served with vegetables and salad, followed by two cheeses and desserts like creme brulee.

At 7:30 p.m., dinner is another three courses, this time featuring an appetizer, main course and dessert. One day there was a savory creme brulee of foie gras followed by guinea fowl and a strawberry sabayon. The next evening featured mushroom soup, salmon fillet roasted with pesto and butter, and black and white chocolate mousse. Complimentary white, red or rose wines are served with lunch and dinner, followed by espresso or coffee with milk. Decaffeinated coffee is also available.

The only lighter respite on the food front is breakfast, but there are still tempting freshly-baked croissants and pastries. Served buffet-style from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the choices also include juice, fresh fruit, yogurt, cheese, cold meats and boiled eggs (with fried eggs available on request).

Drinks are served all day and are complimentary, apart from Champagne, premium brand vintage wines and spirits that are listed on the special wine list and available at an additional, albeit reasonable, charge ($8.50 for a Jack Daniels and less than $7 for a Cognac).