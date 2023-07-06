Partially below the water line, the wide windows offer a "duck's eye" view over the canals and waterways. The windows can be opened at the top, although it's worth noting that there are no bug screens.

The half-length wardrobe contains a safe and fixed hair dryer and has a mirrored door. There are four shelves in the storage area that runs above the bed alongside one cabin wall, a window shelf that runs the full width of the cabin -- with two electrical sockets -- and useful storage areas for books and other items in an alcove behind the beds. There's a small dressing table/worktop with two electrical sockets, a drawer and mirror, and a round stool that tucks beneath it.

The all-in-one bathroom, with an attractive strip of blue mosaic tiling, contains a toilet, shower and a mirrored sink with storage around the basin and in the cupboard below. The shower is separated from the rest of the facilities by a curtain, with a dip in the floor to allow water to drain away. If you're careful and pull the curtain around completely, the other facilities in the bathroom stay dry, although it does get very steamy, and it takes a while for the mirror to clear and the air to cool down. The water pressure in the shower is good and the temperature consistent. CroisiEurope branded soap and individual bottles of shampoo and shower gel are provided. There is no conditioner or lotion.

The most novel feature is the flat-screen television that folds up into the ceiling and is raised and lowered by a switch at the head of the bed. There are European and English-speaking channels; reception was poor on our cruise, and we gave up trying to watch it.

There's a telephone for internal calls only. All cabins are equipped with 220-volt European-style round-pin sockets, so you'll need to bring an adaptor.