Due to the size of the barge, there's not even room for an electronic keyboard, so there's no onboard entertainment program. CDs of popular and light classical music are played in the lounge, and passengers can request their favorite discs. Playing cards and a small selection of games, such as Monopoly and Scrabble, are available in the corner by the bar, along with the quintessential French ballgame of boules or petanque. The towpaths and quiet roads next to Jeanine's mooring spots provide perfect playing surfaces, and the crew are always happy to challenge passengers to lighthearted matches and explain the rather inexplicable rules.
Shore excursions are included and conducted by local English-speaking guides.
An unexpected wow factor is Jeanine's decor. The barge's old-style exterior belies the cool and funky interior. The public rooms, comprising the dining room and the combined lounge and bar are on the upper deck.
Dazzling cushions in pink, turquoise and purple hues (to name just a few) adorn the white cow-skin sofas and stools made from the hide of the region's distinctive Charolais cattle. The staircase to the lower deck is surrounded by striking fuchsia rails that resemble a giant wine rack, and the theme continues with clusters of round wooden-framed mirrors that imitate corks.
The dining room is decked out with reclaimed wood from a Canadian chalet building and decorated with round colored lamps, Andy Warhol-style boating prints and nautical ornaments. The contemporary design won't appeal to everyone, but it makes a refreshing change from the traditional decoration associated with barges.
When Jeanine is full, and particularly on days when it is too cold to sit outside, the lounge and bar can get pretty cozy. But the upside is that, on a ship of this size, you quickly get to know your fellow passengers and the six members of the crew.
Outside, the top deck has ample sunbeds, and it's a lovely place to lounge on sunny days. However, due to low bridges, it's often closed to passengers for long periods at a time. The other alfresco area is the terrace outside the lounge, where there are chairs and tables (again in an assortment of mismatched colors).
Other amenities include a small collection of books and magazines by the bar and free Wi-Fi, available throughout the barge. There are no laundry facilities.
There is a whirlpool situated on the open deck terrace area at the bow of the ship. About a dozen well-maintained bicycles are free to use on a first-come, first-served basis. Passengers generally get their exercise by walking on the riverbank or canal path, and, as the barge sails at an average of four miles per hour, it's easy to hop on and off at locks with no danger of being left behind. The barge does not have a spa.
Jeanine is firmly geared toward adults, and there are no facilities for children.
* May require additional fees