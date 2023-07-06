Public Rooms

An unexpected wow factor is Jeanine's decor. The barge's old-style exterior belies the cool and funky interior. The public rooms, comprising the dining room and the combined lounge and bar are on the upper deck.

Dazzling cushions in pink, turquoise and purple hues (to name just a few) adorn the white cow-skin sofas and stools made from the hide of the region's distinctive Charolais cattle. The staircase to the lower deck is surrounded by striking fuchsia rails that resemble a giant wine rack, and the theme continues with clusters of round wooden-framed mirrors that imitate corks.

The dining room is decked out with reclaimed wood from a Canadian chalet building and decorated with round colored lamps, Andy Warhol-style boating prints and nautical ornaments. The contemporary design won't appeal to everyone, but it makes a refreshing change from the traditional decoration associated with barges.

When Jeanine is full, and particularly on days when it is too cold to sit outside, the lounge and bar can get pretty cozy. But the upside is that, on a ship of this size, you quickly get to know your fellow passengers and the six members of the crew.

Outside, the top deck has ample sunbeds, and it's a lovely place to lounge on sunny days. However, due to low bridges, it's often closed to passengers for long periods at a time. The other alfresco area is the terrace outside the lounge, where there are chairs and tables (again in an assortment of mismatched colors).

Other amenities include a small collection of books and magazines by the bar and free Wi-Fi, available throughout the barge. There are no laundry facilities.