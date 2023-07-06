A purpose-built hotel boat, 24-passenger, two-deck Jeanine has 12 cabins and sports a very bright new look -- one of its standout features -- making it one of the most modern barges on the waterways.

Jeanine offers a real taste of France in every sense of the word. Until recently, the family-owned company was virtually unknown outside of mainland Europe. CroisiEurope is now being promoted much farther afield, attracting passengers from the U.S. and Australia, but it still makes a big point of offering an authentic French experience. So, although the predominantly French crewmembers speak English, the cuisine retains a heavy French accent and will appeal to gourmands.

Complimentary coffee, tea, soft drinks, beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages are included in the fares, with the exception of Champagne and a small selection of premium brand wines and spirits. Daily excursions are also included.

Jeanine sails in southern France, along the Saone River and waterways of Burgundy, and has introduced a new six-night itinerary through the Saone-et-Loire and Cote d'Or regions. There are excursions to some of the area's renowned vineyards and trips to towns like Dijon, famous for its mustard, and Chalon-sur-Saone, birthplace of Joseph Niepce who, in 1824, was one of the inventors of photography.