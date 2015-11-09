Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Infante Don Henrique

This is an old boat, and it shows. Positives first, the crew are wonderful, they really go out of their way for you. Also the food is fantastic. It is tasty and beautifully presented. I don’t know how the chefs manage this every meal for so many people. Now the bad things. The worst was the stink of sewage in the bathroom. I gagged the first time I went in there. Several other guests also ...