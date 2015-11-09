This is an old boat, and it shows. Positives first, the crew are wonderful, they really go out of their way for you. Also the food is fantastic. It is tasty and beautifully presented. I don’t know how the chefs manage this every meal for so many people.
Now the bad things. The worst was the stink of sewage in the bathroom. I gagged the first time I went in there. Several other guests also ...
Pros and cons but overall a very pleasant cruise. We would choose Croisieurope again but not the Douro
Booking procedure and communication etc was excellent
The price was very reasonable and included drinks
Check in process was smooth and all the staff were extremely friendly and helpful
The boat docked in the middle of nowhere, the only way to get there is a taxi, there is nothing ...
After many ocean cruises we thought we would try a river cruise and booked this one through Archers Holidays. We were very very please with the ship, the food, the excursions but above all the attitude, friendliness and professionalism of the crew in all departments. The cabin provided ample space and was clean and comfortable. The bathroom was a little tight on space but again very clean with ...
Having done a river cruise last year we thought that we would try another one & consequently we went on this one.
Embarkation went very smoothly, although some passengers who flew from the U K arrived too early to get on the boat (boarding from 4 pm) & were "dumped" in a hotel in Porto in very hot conditions 4 hours before they could board.This is hardly a good way to start a holiday as some of ...
Wishing to cruise the Duoro River, and finding this Croisieurope offering with hiking excursions made this a perfect choice....and it was.
The trip was great. Boat was well maintained and clean. The staff were friendly and willing to always help with explanations and advice. The English-speaking walking guide, Rick, did an outstanding job. The food and food service was fabulous. And last, I ...
We fancied the Douro. Very beautiful but there are no towns to stop at so you moor in the middle of no-where! We did stop at Regua for 45 minutes so could not get off and explore. Staff all very helpful. Very clean ship and quite comfortable, bathrooms have a very high step to get into and out of. Food very poor. No choice. miniscule portions of meat. The vegetables had been cooked for hours and ...
This was a great trip. The service was outstanding. The accommodations were better than expected because I am used to the large cruise ships but was pleasantly surprised. I wish to commend the Captain Helder Conceicao for a smooth ride. Purser Susana Melo was wonderful she did a great job and was so nice to me and tried to help in every way! The entertainment director Tania da Silva kept us ...