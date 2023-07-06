  • Write a Review
Infante Don Henrique Review

The 142-passenger Infante Don Henrique is one of six CroisiEurope river vessels that sail on Portugal's Douro. The ships also include Vasco de Gama, Gil Eanes and Fernao de Magalhaes, which each measure 246 feet in length. The line has since introduced two newer vessels -- Amalia Rodrigues and Miguel Torga -- which are bigger (262 feet) and which have a more contemporary feel.

Infante Don Henrique, which was built in 2003 and refurbished in 2010, sails on five-night itineraries.

There are 71 cabins -- each measuring 129 square feet -- which are divided between 38 on the upper deck, 19 on the middle deck and 14 on the main deck. They all have double beds that can be configured as twins, floor-to-ceiling picture windows, showers, TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the three cabin decks, there's also a sun deck. The panoramic lounge, with a bar and dance floor, is on the middle deck, and the dining room is on the main deck. Other onboard facilities include a shop and an elevator. Wi-Fi is available at additional cost.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by French culinary traditions. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. And with Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, serving as an active member of the French culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France -- which champions French food and drink -- you can expect the menu to be decidedly French. Lunches and dinners are set menus, and breakfast is buffet-style, featuring baguettes, yogurt, muesli and cold cuts among the options.

Passengers: 142
Crew: 26
Passenger to Crew: 5.46:1
Launched: 2003

Where does CroisiEurope Infante Don Henrique sail from?

CroisiEurope Infante Don Henrique departs from

Where does CroisiEurope Infante Don Henrique sail to?

CroisiEurope Infante Don Henrique cruises to Ferradosa and Pinhao

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Infante Don Henrique?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Infante Don Henrique start from $2,055 per person.
Lack of interesting stops or on board entertainment

There were a few pastries first thing each day but unfortunately the 20 children on board seemed to enjoy those every day The boat itself is nicely presented and clean and the staff are all lovely We would choose a river cruise again one day and perhaps with this company but not on the Douro and not with so many children on board if we can help it.Other cruise lines seemed to dock near the Luis 1 bridge which has much much more to offer considering you board in the afternoon and do not sail till the following lunchtime so there is nothing to do with yourself in between times Unfortunately on our trip were 20 children - 1/5 of the total passengers They monopolised the pool completely and any daytime activities were only for them There are plenty of chairs and sunbeds on the top deck and a cold juice dispenser was sometimes put up there but it would have been nice for bar staff to wander around occasionally too because it's two floors down to the bar Our cabin was fine, number 304 on the upper deck at the back.Read More
P&Ofan

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

First River Cruise

The food was excellent and as the menu is available in advance it was easy to let the Purser know when there was something you did not eat.We were very very please with the ship, the food, the excursions but above all the attitude, friendliness and professionalism of the crew in all departments.Read More
Maxlin

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Recommended

We occupied a lower deck cabin which was very clean but obviously quite small, but had the advantage of being on the same deck as the restaurant.Paying a supplement for a higher cabin is not worth the extra.Read More
baz121

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

“Great experience!”

And last, I cannot say enough about the young woman, Susanne, in charge of customer service, housekeeping and wait staff.The local folk dancing on the last evening was very enjoyable.Read More
osubimmer

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

