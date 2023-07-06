All of the wood-floored cabins are river facing and have two large windows; the door opens onto the outside deck, and there are no private balconies. The extensive use of dark wood panelling, bamboo ceiling and wall coverings, lotus-shaped ceiling lampshades and nostalgic black-and-white photos on the walls, gives an atmospheric colonial-style feel rather than a sleek, modern look. Cabins are not ultra-luxurious, but are equipped with all you need for a comfortable stay and have plenty of storage space.

Twin beds can be pushed together to form a double bed, with a separate duvet cover for each side. All cabins have roomy wardrobes, including a full-length section with ample space to hang clothes. The other section is divided into shelves and drawers, with a push-button safe and can of bug spray. Next to the wardrobe is a desk/dressing table with a mirror, stool, overhead light, three drawers and a double power point. There are four more electrical sockets at floor level.

The bedside tables have a drawer and individual reading lights; there are also two ceiling spotlights. Suitcases can be stored in the drawers beneath the beds, and two coat hooks are located by the door.

A louvered wooden door leads into the first section of the bathroom with a wash basin, 110V shaver socket, toilet and five hooks that are useful for hanging towels and robes (provided). There is room to put toiletries next to the basin and in the small double shelf unit hanging on the wall. The large shower area has no door nor shower curtain and is partially screened by a floor-to-ceiling wooden partition. There is a slatted wooden floor throughout the whole of the bathroom and shower area. A toothbrush and small tube of toothpaste, Croisi-branded soap and shampoo (no conditioner or lotion) are supplied and replaced as needed. Two bottles of still water are provided in the cabin and replenished daily when the staterooms are cleaned. There is also evening turn-down service.

All the electrical sockets in the main cabin area are 220V with two-pin European sockets, so travelers from outside mainland Europe need to bring adapters. All cabins have a plug-in hair dryer and good air conditioning. There is no telephone or TV.

Indochine has an extremely efficient and inexpensive onboard laundry; items are picked up from the cabin and delivered the next day and hung in the wardrobe. It costs just $1 for a T-shirt or item of underwear, $2 for trousers, a dress or skirt and $3 for a sweater. Members of the laundry staff are happy to help with items not listed; when my friend dropped her much-needed sunhat in a muddy puddle, it was back the following morning looking as good as new.