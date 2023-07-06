Entertainment & Activities

The Sun Deck, which also has an outside area, is home to the indoor air-conditioned lounge and bar, a relaxing area with sofas and easy chairs set around tables. This is the main place where passengers gather to chat, upload photos, read and catch up with world events through the potted online newspapers that are printed each day in English and French. The two barmen seem to be on duty all day long, serving specialty coffees, sodas, milkshakes, wine and cocktails. Each night, there is a featured cocktail of the day, and pre-dinner drinks are served with bowls of snacks.

Most nights a movie is screened on the large flat-screen TV in the lounge, themed to the destination and in English or with English subtitles. On our trip, they included "The Killing Fields," charting the harrowing Khmer Rouge campaign; the tiger movie "Two Brothers," which was filmed in Cambodia; and "The Lover," based on the affair between French novelist Marguerite Duras and her lover Huynh Thuy Le, whose former Sa Dec home is visited on an excursion.

One morning the chef stages a vegetable-carving demonstration, and on other days, the local guides provide a fascinating insight into the geography, history, culture and customs of their respective countries. Each evening, before dinner, the cruise director gives an overview of the following day's activities (also contained in the daily schedule left in the cabin each night) and answers any questions.

Daily shore excursions (on occasion, two a day) are included in the cruise price. They were all punctual and well organized and covered a myriad of sights and experiences, including Angkor Wat, day and night markets that were a great place to pick up souvenirs (and where the U.S. dollar is universally accepted), floating fishing villages and a cruise through inland waterways on a small local boat (sampan). Crewmembers were always there to see us off and hand out bottles of water, and greet us back onboard with very welcome cold towels and a chilled beverage.