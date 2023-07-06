Eight cabins are on the Main Deck and 23 are on the Upper Deck, but other than location, they're identical. The two twin beds can be converted into queens, but there's no pillow-top to conceal the space between the two mattresses.

The color scheme is neutral, with white walls and dark stained built-ins and wood floors. There's generous overhead lighting, plus two built-in bedside lights and a desk lamp.

Cabins have ample storage. The double louver-door closets contain several shelves, and a corner TV cabinet has deep compartments above and below the set. Under-bed space accommodates suitcases. There's a safe in the closet, though it's not large enough to hold a full-size laptop. A mini-refrigerator is stocked with bottled water. Two upholstered benches sit at the base of the bed facing the balcony, and there's a canvas director's chair at the built-in desk. A small drawer on the desktop is handy for stashing items like room keys, eyeglasses and other objects that tend to get misplaced.

The flat-screen television didn't get much reception on our cruise, and when it did, no stations were in English. A couple of locale-appropriate movies (The Killing Fields, Indochine_)_ play in rotation.

A water closet off the cabin's entryway houses the toilet and what might be the world's tiniest sink. On the opposite side of the room is a bathroom with a roomy glassed-in shower with detachable overhead spout and a lower spigot that's handy for rinsing feet. The single-sink vanity has open storage space underneath, plus two deep drawers. Slate-gray floors and textured, tiled walls complete the sleek look. Amenities include two light cotton bathrobes and a hair dryer. CroisiEurope shower gel and shampoo are provided, but body lotion and cream rinse are not.